LSH Vs BGR Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League 2nd SF Info

La Soufriere Hikers will play Botanic Gardens Rangers in the Vincy Premier T10 League on May 30, 2020. The match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Here is the LSH vs BGR Live scores, LSH vs BGR live streaming, LSH vs BGR live match, LSH vs BGR live telecast in India and other details of the Vincy Premier T10 League match.

LSH vs BGR live sores: LSH vs BGR live streaming, Vincy Premier T10 League

Hyron Shallow of the Rangers is currently in the runnings for the most runs scored in the VPL.



Hyron has scored a commanding 173 runs so far, second only to Sunil Ambris' score of 221.



In 3rd place is Salvan Browne with 167 runs.#VincyPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/n7NCuHUEDK — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 28, 2020

The LSH vs BGR live telecast in India is not available. However, the LSH vs BGR live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. The LSH vs BGR live scores will be available on the official Twitter handle of the Vincy Premier T10 League. Here are the other LSH vs BGR live streaming, LSH vs BGR live scores and LSH vs BGR live match details:

LSH vs BGR live streaming venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

LSH vs BGR live streaming date: Saturday, May 30, 2020

LSH vs BGR live streaming time: 9.30 pm IST

LSH vs BGR live scores: LSH vs BGR live match preview, Vincy Premier T10 league

La Soufriere Hikers will play Botanic Gardens Rangers in the second semi-final of the Vincy Premier League. La Soufriere Hikers are placed second on the Vincy Premier League points table. They have bagged 14 points, with seven victories and one defeat. On the other hand, Botanic Gardens Rangers are placed third on the points table, with 10 points to their credit. They have won five victories while suffering on three occasions.

LSH vs BGR live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is slow in terms of scoring runs. The slow bowlers are expected to gain the advantage of the pitch conditions. According to Accuweather, the weather is expected to be partly sunny. However, the weather forecast also suggests light showers in the afternoon.

LSH vs BGR live scores: LSH vs BGR live match squad

La Soufriere Hikers squad: Desron Maloney (Marquee player); Irvin Warrican (coach), Dean Browne, Dillion Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Botanic Gardens Rangers squad: Kesrick Williams (Marquee player), Nixon Mclean (coach), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

