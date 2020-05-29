SPB Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

The 24th match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League will be played between Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) and Dark View Explorers (DVE). The SPB vs DVE live match will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Friday, May 29 and will start at 10 pm IST. The game will be open to fans as there are no government restrictions in place due to only 17 cases being recorded in the country. Here is the SPB vs DVE Dream11 team, SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction and SPB vs DVE Dream11 top picks.

SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction and schedule

SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction: SPB vs DVE Dream11 team from squads

SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction: SPB squad

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction: DVE squad

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction: SPB vs DVE Dream11 team

Here is the SPB vs DVE Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – L James

All-rounders – S Hooper, S Williaams, U Thomas

Batsmen – D Greaves (VC), S Ambris (C), D Hector, K Nedd

Bowlers – D Martin, D Johnson, W Strough.

SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction

SPB start off as favourites to win the match.

SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction: SPB vs DVE live streaming

The SPB vs DVE live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For SPB vs DVE live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There will be no SPB vs DVE live telecast in India.

Please note that the above SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction, SPB vs DVE Dream11 team and SPB vs DVE Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The SPB vs DVE Dream11 team and SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

