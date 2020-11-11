LSH Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Live

The La Soufriere Hikers will take on the Dark View Explorers in match 10 of the Vincy Premier League T10, 2020. The LSH vs DVE match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST on November 11 from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent. Here is our LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction, LSH vs DVE Dream11 team and top picks for the game.

LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The clash between La Soufriere Hikers and Dark View Explorers promises to be a thrilling one. Last season's runners-up, the La Soufriere Hikers have won one game and lost one game at the Vincy Premier League T10 so far. Their first game this season was against the Fort Charlotte Strikers. The Hikers chased down the Strikers' total of 55 runs with three balls to spare in the last over. In their second game, the Hikers lost to the current table-toppers, the Botanic Garden Rangers after failing to chase down 72 runs. They are in fourth place on the table.

Meanwhile, the Dark View Explorers have had a terrible season so far. They lost their first game to the Salt Pond Breakers by 39 runs, to the Grenadine Divers by 19 runs and to the Botanic Garden Rangers by just 2 runs. They are currently bottom in the table and will be looking to break their losing streak with a win today.

LSH vs DVE live: LSH vs DVE playing 11 prediction

La Soufriere Hikers predicted playing 11 - Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Tilron Harry, Jeremy Haywood, Benniton Stapleton, Andre Hunte

Dark View Explorers predicted playing 11 - Miles Bascombe, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James, Dean Browne, Drumo Toney, Sealron Williaams, Jahiel Walters, Denson Hoyte, Jade Matthews , Shaquille Browne

LSH vs DVE Key Players

La Soufriere Hikers - Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Benniton Stapleton, Andre Hunte

Dark View Explorers - Miles Bascombe, Deron Greaves, Jahiel Walters, Shaquille Browne

LSH vs DVE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Anson Latchman

Batsmen - Miles Bascombe, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James

Allrounders - Dillon Douglas, Deron Greaves, Othneil Lewis

Bowlers - Jahiel Walters, Shaquille Browne, Benniton Stapleton, Andre Hunte

LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction

According to our LSH vs DVE match prediction, the La Soufriere Hikers will win this match.

Note: The LSH vs DVE Dream11 prediction and LSH vs DVE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LSH vs DVE Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

