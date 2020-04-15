Madan Lal Says THIS Is The Only Way MS Dhoni Can Comeback In To Indian Team; Details

India's 1983 World Cup-winning player Madan Lal has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be facing a lot of problems in getting back to the national team should the IPL 2020 does not take place. The 13th edition of the IPL has been indefinitely postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 14 as India and the world continue their battle against the global pandemic.

READ: Harsha Bhogle says "IPL postponement 'inevitable', combating COVID-19 more important"

'There are problems: Madan Lal

“See, there are problems for MS Dhoni. He has not played cricket post-World Cup. If the IPL does not happen, problems for MSD will further increase. I don’t know what the team management, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli or the selectors are thinking,” said Madan Lal.

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year. He was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings from the front as the three-time winners were originally scheduled to lock horns against four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

READ: Aakash Chopra urges people 'to do their bit' as India battles COVID-19

The status of IPL 2020

The BCCI had several plans in mind to conduct IPL 2020. They first conceived the idea of conducting a month-long IPL with the final scheduled in the first week of June. Then they also were planning to play the games behind closed doors but a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country saw all the plans pushed to the backburner.

The only available window for an IPL in the current year would be between September and November, provided Cricket Australia and the ICC agree to reschedule the T20 World Cup. The six-month travel restrictions in Australia end on September 30 if the situation becomes normal and the T20 World Cup is scheduled in October-November.

READ: Gambhir says IPL is not imp; BCCI should decide fast on its postponement or cancellation

READ: Suresh Raina feels Rishabh Pant has the ability to do wonders but 'needs proper guidance'