Pakistani Sikh Bowler Mahinder Singh Wants To Play Vs India Despite Facing Discrimination

Pakistan has been renowned over the years for its lethal fast bowlers. As a result, a young Pakistan-based Sikh fast bowler Mahinder Pal Singh also aspires to don the Pakistan jersey and represent the country at the highest level someday. However, the 24-year-old's journey has already faced several roadblocks in the form of discrimination.

Mahinder Pal Singh admits facing discrimination for being a Sikh

In a conversation with Pakpassion.net, Mahinder Pal Singh opened up on the challenges he has had to face for being from a Sikh community in Pakistan. Mahinder Pal Singh revealed how he has been subjected to unpleasant comments and discrimination at various stages. Despite the struggle, Mahinder Pal Singh is adamant that he will not give up on his dreams and strive hard to make it big in Pakistan cricket.

Mahinder Pal Singh added how he wishes to represent Pakistan against arch-rivals India at any level. He wants to be involved in high-pressure matches where the whole world is watching him perform. The bowler adds he has many supporters and fans back in India's Punjab, who will be pleased to see him play in the Pakistan team and have promised support to India's archrivals, only if he plays for them.

Mahinder Pal Singh is struggling to make a mark in Pakistan's domestic setup since the PCB has revamped its structure. The youngster last played Grade II cricket in 2017 but confirmed that not many players from his departments have been offered contracts by the domestic teams. He states that as he does not come from the U-16, U-17 or U-19 levels, people are not aware of him, which has led to his non-selection in the Pakistan domestic circuit.

Danish Kaneria alleges religious discrimination in Pakistan cricket team

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria had shockingly revealed that he had to face discrimination for being a Hindu in the Islam-dominated country. Shoaib Akhtar had also acknowledged the same and the spinner's remarks agreed of being a witness to it. Kaneria had also stated he was handed a life ban by the PCB for being a Hindu. Kaneria shared a video on his social media accounts describing the mistreatment he received by the hands of PCB.

My case should be seen as a classic example of how one has been denied justice. — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 30, 2019

If these allegations are true, Imran Khan and PCB need to create stricter laws to protect players' integrity irrespective of their religion or caste. If Mahinder Pal Singh manages to get into the reckoning of national selectors, he will be the first cricketer from Sikh origin to play for Pakistan. With age by his side, the bowler still has several years ahead of him to make a name for himself.

