Zaheer Khan Net Worth, Business Investments, House And Personal Life On 42nd Birthday

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, during his playing days, was one of the most compelling exponents of reverse swing. The left-arm seamer made his international debut back in 2000 and represented his national side in 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is until his retirement in 2015. The 2011 World Cup alumnus rose to prominence through a string of impressive bowling spells for India during his early years in the team. Despite five years into his retirement, Zaheer Khan remains India’s second most successful fast bowler of all time (fourth Indian overall) in terms of number of wickets taken for the country across all formats.

The cricketer turned 42 on Wednesday, October 7. To commemorate the occasion of the 42nd Zaheer Khan birthday, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth as well as his endorsement and business ventures.

BCCI celebrates 42nd Zaheer Khan birthday

How much is Zaheer Khan net worth?

According to networthexposed.com, the Zaheer Khan net worth is estimated to be ₹241 crore (approximately US$33 million). Some of the Zaheer Khan net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he received from several Dream11 IPL franchises like Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi from his playing days.

Zaheer Khan holds an investment in a restaurant called Dine Fine. He also launched a sports lounge in Pune named TOSS. He is also the co-founder of ProSport Fitness & Services, a special rehabilitation and training centre which he launched through an association with Adrian Le Roux and former Indian cricket team physiotherapist Andrew Leipus.

Zaheer Khan wife and personal life

Zaheer Khan's wife is Sagarika Ghatge, who is an actor and a model by profession. The two got engaged in April 2017 and later married on November 23, 2017. According to reports, they live in a luxurious house in Mumbai, even though his hometown is in Shrirampur in Maharashtra.

Zaheer Khan in Dream11 IPL 2020

Zaheer Khan is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He is the Director of Cricket Operations for the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad.

Dream11 IPL 2020 celebrates Zaheer Khan birthday

