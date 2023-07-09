'Make it a spectacle': Ex-cricketer suggests BCCI to implement key changes for ICC ODI WC

With the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled to start in less than 100 days, discussions are prevalent regarding what all changes BCCI will impart to the 13th edition of the grand tournament. While the contest between bat and bowl will remain the biggest newsmaker, the additions, and augmentations that could impact the spectators' experience is also a noteworthy subject that is within the realms of interest of the cricket world. A former cricketer, who makes a frequent appearance on his Youtube channel has given a breakdown of what could be anticipated from BCCI for the forthcoming World Cup.

The ICC ODI WC 2023 will begin from October 5

India will play Pakistan in the tournament on October 15, 2023

India will host the World Cup

Aakash Chopra suggests the changes BCCI should bring for the ICC ODI WC 2023

Cricketer turned YouTuber and commentator, Aakash Chopra has brought in fascinating insights and take on the changes BCCI should bring for the impending ICC World Cup 2023. Per Chopra, a huge sum will be allotted to every venue that will host the World Cup match. Moreover, he said since the tournament has arrived in India after a long time therefore BCCI should not leave any stone unturned to make this edition a memorable one.

"Money will be allotted for stadium upgradations. I think 50 crore rupees per venue. Let's make this World Cup a wonderful spectacle, which we all expect, as it has come to India after a long time. It won't be enjoyable if we don't make the viewer experience beautiful," Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

"What are the important things that should be done in my opinion? For specially-abled people, you need to make ramps for them. I will say you need to make a good experience for them. I feel the second thing required is just the washrooms and sanitation and cleanliness. You have to make it absolutely top-notch," he added.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The 10-nation mayhem will begin from October 5, 2023. India will host the tournament and begin its campaign from October 8, when they will play Australia. After squaring off against one rival, India will meet their second and probably the biggest in the form of Pakistan on October 15. Since each team has a fixture against every other team, thus India will play 9 matches in the round-robin format.