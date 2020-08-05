MAL Vs AF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live Game Info

Malmo Cricket Club (MAL) will face Ariana AKIF (AF) in the 4th match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Wednesday, August 5 at 7:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our MAL vs AF Dream11 prediction, MAL vs AF Dream11 team and MAL vs AF Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: TAD Vs DPS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

MAL vs AF Dream11 prediction and preview

Malmo opened their campaign with a 30-run loss to lost to Ariana CC. For Malmo, Nikhil Mathur and Hammad Rafiq were the top scorers with 26 runs and 24 runs respectively but despite that, MAL failed to cross the finish line. Match against AF will be crucial for the side as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Also Read: SBK Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

MAL vs AF Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MAL vs AF Dream11 team

MAL vs AF Dream11 prediction: MAL Squad

Pradeep Bhardwaj, Abdur Sudais, Yarjan Mohammadi, Momin Khan, Gurdev Singh, Saad Mohammad, Tarequllah Arab, Zaker Taqawi, Qaiser Munir, Rajan Sharma, Hassan Zaigham, Hammad Rafiq, Sanaullah Habibzai, Saqlain Karamat, Nikhil Mathur, Muhammad Asif, Bilal Zaigham, Sunny Sharma and Harris Aziz.

Also Read: KACC Vs ACC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

MAL vs AF Dream11 prediction: AF Squad

Paramjot Singh, Hardeep Virk, Inderjeet Singh, Krishna Digumurthi, Ayubkhan Azizi, Imran Khan, Farid Mohammad, Malyar Babak, Karandeep Singh, Mohammad Babak, Dharmender Singh, Debarchan Dash, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Khaled Mohammad, Naser Baluch, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Mahmood Hijazi, Yarmal Oryakhel, Oktai Gholami, Sabaoon Mangal and Abdul.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Snub Not Something To Regret At All: Ex-RCB Pacer Mitchell Starc

MAL vs AF Dream11 top picks

MAL vs AF Dream11 prediction: MAL vs AF probable Playing XI

MAL vs AF Dream11 prediction: MAL vs AF probable Playing XI: MAL

Abdur Rahman Sudais, Sunny Sharma, Nikhil Mathur, Hammad Rafiq, Qaiser Munir, Saqlain Karamat, Yarjan Mohammadi, Zaker Taqawi , Rajan Sharma , Hassan Zaigham , Harris Aziz

MAL vs AF Dream11 prediction: MAL vs AF probable Playing XI: AF

Hardeep Virk, Debarchan Das, Dharmender Singh, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Khaled Mohammad, Krishna Digumurthi, Naser Baluch, Malyar Babak, Inderjeet Singh, Mohammad Babak, Ayub Khan Azizi.

MAL vs AF Dream11 team

MAL vs AF Dream11 prediction

As per our MAL vs AF Dream11 prediction, MAL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MAL vs AF Dream11 prediction, MAL vs AF Dream11 top picks and MAL vs AF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAL vs AF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET)