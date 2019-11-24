Mamata Banerjee Jubilant After India's 'historic' Win; Waxes Eloquent On Kohli, Ganguly

After the Indian team defeated Bangladesh in the historic Pink ball Test match, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the stellar performance of Kohli and co. Mamata Banerjee had inaugurated India’s first Day-Night Test by ringing the Eden Gardens Bell just before the start of play at 1 p.m. on Friday before a sellout crowd at the massive stadium. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee stated the match to e 'historic for cricket, for sport and the city'. She also congratulated BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly who is credited with having made the Day-Night test a reality.

Congratulations to @imVkohli and #TeamIndia for winning the first-ever #PinkBallTest at Eden Gardens. This match was historic for cricket, for sport and the city of #Kolkata. Congratulations to @SGanguly99 and team for a very well-organised event. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 24, 2019

READ: REMARKABLE: Indian pacers clean-sweep Bangladesh; rival January 2018 feat

READ: After winning historic test match, Skipper Virat Kohli thanks 'Ganguly's team'

India creates history at Eden Gardens

Team India proved why they are a force to reckon with at home in the longest format of the game as they beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test match to wrap up the series 2-0. Meanwhile, this was also India's 7th straight Test win in a row, which is their longest streak. Bangladesh who were trailing by 89 runs after they resumed their innings on the afternoon of Day 3 could only manage to 43 runs to their overnight score and once Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 74, it was curtains for the visitors as they lost by an innings and 46 runs. Ishant Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series for his incredible bowling performance. Virat Kohli credited the team's bowlers and their hunger to pick wickets as the reason behind the success of pacers over the last three series. Virat Kohli reiterated that the mindset of the bowlers was very important to determine their hunger for taking wickets through the game irrespective of whether the game was played at home or overseas.

READ: 'Virat as Captain, Ganguly as President...': Netizens hail India's mega test achievement

READ: Mithali Raj relishes 'humbling' pink ball Test experience, thanks Ganguly