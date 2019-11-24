'Virat As Captain, Ganguly As President...': Netizens Hail India's Mega Test Achievement

The Indian Team comprehensively outplayed the Bangladesh side over the first three days of the second and final test between the two, registering their seventh straight Test win - their best ever winning streak. In another complete effort, India routed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs, also marking their fourth consecutive innings victory, in the historic day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. With this victory, India also extended its lead at the top of the ICC World Test Championship.

This is #TeamIndia's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is our longest streak 🙌💪😎#PinkBallTest @Paytm pic.twitter.com/Lt2168Qidn — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2019

Netizens React

Netizens were elated as India pulled off a third consecutive clean sweep series win in 2019. Taking to Twitter, the fans hailed the spectacular show put up by the team.

Great Win for Team India In #PinkBallTest.. And Streak Continues for No.1 Test Team..! Congrats @imVkohli & Co.. #IndVsBan 🔥👌 — Dharineesh 𝓥𝓲𝓳𝓪𝔂 (@DharineeshVijay) November 24, 2019

Stunning performance of team India under Virat's captaincy and Ganguly's presidency. — Sunny Pandit (@sunnypandit0) November 24, 2019

India becomes the first team IN THE HISTORY OF TEST CRICKET to win four consecutive test matches by more than an innings' margin!!!



What an achievement!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Congratulations, @imVkohli @ImRo45 @mayankcricket @cheteshwar1 @ajinkyarahane88 @imjadeja @Wriddhipops



1/2 — Incorruptible (@Neeeaaaooow) November 24, 2019

This team of #ViratKohli has created History by defeating the opponents 4 consecutive times by a margin of an Innings. No other team has done this ever. Also #TeamIndia are right on top with 360 points on #WTC21 table.#PinkBallTest #INDvBAN #PinkBallTestMatch — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) November 24, 2019

For Ishant Sharma, there was the added incentive of a ten-wicket match haul as well. The final moments of the match were a battle between the two pacers. It was Umesh who won that, getting Al-Amin Hossain to nick behind and reiterate India's dominance.

