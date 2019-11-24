The Debate
'Virat As Captain, Ganguly As President...': Netizens Hail India's Mega Test Achievement

Cricket News

The Indian Team comprehensively outplayed the Bangladesh side over the first three days of the second and final test between the two, registering a big win

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

The Indian Team comprehensively outplayed the Bangladesh side over the first three days of the second and final test between the two, registering their seventh straight Test win - their best ever winning streak. In another complete effort, India routed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs, also marking their fourth consecutive innings victory, in the historic day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. With this victory, India also extended its lead at the top of the ICC World Test Championship.

Netizens React 

Netizens were elated as India pulled off a third consecutive clean sweep series win in 2019. Taking to Twitter, the fans hailed the spectacular show put up by the team.

For Ishant Sharma, there was the added incentive of a ten-wicket match haul as well. The final moments of the match were a battle between the two pacers. It was Umesh who won that, getting Al-Amin Hossain to nick behind and reiterate India's dominance.

Published:
COMMENT
