Navdeep Saini Castles Kusal Perera With A Picture-perfect Yorker In The 3rd T20I

Navdeep Saini carried his splendid form from the last match into this match as he bowled a beautiful piece of delivery to get rid of Kusal Perera in the third and final T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Saini's picture-perfect yorker to dismiss Perera

This had happened in the sixth over of the Sri Lankan run chase. On the very first delivery, he bowled a yorker right on the blockhole as the left-hander Perera had no clue whatsoever as he attempted to play a cover drive but ended up jamming his bat as he was completely undone by Saini's gem of a delivery and had no other choice than walking back to the pavilion.

The video of this picture-perfect yorker was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Manish Pandey shines as India post 201/6

India who were asked to bat first by Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga got off to a flying start courtesy of an opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul who added 97 runs. Both went on to score their respective half-centuries. However, after their dismissals, quick wickets seemed to derail the Indian innings. And after skipper Kohli was run out for a 17-ball 26, it appeared like the Men In Blue would not be able to finish their innings well.

Manish Pandey, who was promoted up the order had other ideas as he cut loose and took the Lankan bowlers to the cleaners. He remained unbeaten on an 18-ball 31 at a strike rate of 172.22 as India finished at 201/6 in 20 overs.

The first match was abandoned due to rain while the second T20I was won by India comfortably. Therefore, if India win the third match then they will win the series and if Sri Lanka win then the series will be leveled.

