WATCH: Virat Kohli Shoots 'an Arrow Into The Stands' With Delightful Shot In 3rd T20I

Virat Kohli played a stellar cameo during his short stay at the crease in the third T20I against Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. He did hit a couple of mind-blowing maximums but what really stood out was his straight six which was a feast for the eyes.

Virat Kohli's straight shot to perfection

Virat Kohli had hit a straight six to perfection in the 17th over of the first innings which was bowled by Angelo Mathews. On the second delivery of that over, Mathews had bowled a simple delivery as Kohli lofted it with a straight bat and gave the ball the right treatment that it deserved to get. The speciality of this shot was that it was hit as straight as an arrow.

''There you go. A huge and wonderful shot downtown for a maximum. India has found a very good number six. Brilliant! Understands the game very well. Picks the gap gets two, next ball in the slot and it disappears'', said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Manish Pandey shines as India post 201/6

India who were asked to bat first by Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga got off to a flying start courtesy of an opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul who added 97 runs. Both went on to score their respective half-centuries. However, after their dismissals, quick wickets seemed to derail the Indian innings. And after skipper Kohli was run out for a 17-ball 26, it appeared like the Men In Blue would not be able to finish their innings well.

Manish Pandey, who was promoted up the order had other ideas as he cut loose and took the Lankan bowlers to the cleaners. He remained unbeaten on an 18-ball 31 at a strike rate of 172.22 as India finished at 201/6 in 20 overs.

