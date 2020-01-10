Yuzvendra Chahal's Reaction After Hitting The Bull's Eye To Run Out Hasaranga Is Priceless

Yuzvendra Chahal was really astonished after he had effected a run out of Sri Lankan tail-ender Wanindu Hasaranga in the third and final T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. This had happened in the 14th over of the Sri Lankan run chase which was bowled by Shardul Thakur.

WATCH: Virat Kohli shoots 'an arrow into the stands' with delightful shot in 3rd T20I

On the penultimate delivery, Thakur had bowled a full toss right on the line of the middle stump as Hasaranga tapped the ball towards mid-off and started jogging to the other. Chahal collected the ball and hit the bull's eye as the batsman was nowhere in the picture. Even captain Kohli could not believe what the wrist-spinner had just done and Chahal lied down flat on the ground, smiling in disbelief. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look:

''Direct hit. That's what was needed. Well, my eyes went straight to the batsman who was just jogging. He did not put his head down. He is not running. What are you doing Wanindu Hasaranga?'', wondered a commentator on air.

WATCH: Easy and beautiful: KL Rahul times shot to perfection, scores massive six in 3rd ODI

India win their third straight T20I series

Chasing a huge target of 202, Sri Lanka were never really there in the run chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Dhananjaya de Silva played a cameo knock of a 36-ball 57 at a strike rate of 158.33. However, his single-hearted effort was not enough as the visitors were bundled out for 123 with 4.1 overs to spare as India registered a comfortable win by 78 runs to win their third straight T20I series.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his ideal choice of 'Vada pav' in reply to Ajinkya Rahane's post

Manish Pandey shines as India post 201/6

Earlier, India who were asked to bat first by Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga got off to a flying start courtesy of an opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul who added 97 runs. Both went on to score their respective half-centuries. However, after their dismissals, quick wickets seemed to derail the Indian innings. And after skipper Kohli was run out for a 17-ball 26, it appeared like the Men In Blue would not be able to finish their innings well.

Manish Pandey, who was promoted up the order had other ideas as he cut loose and took the Lankan bowlers to the cleaners. He remained unbeaten on an 18-ball 31 at a strike rate of 172.22 as India finished at 201/6 in 20 overs.

READ: BBL: Glenn Maxwell smashes 45-ball 83*, KXIP fans call him 'freak'