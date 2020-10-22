Virender Sehwag Mocks Ben Stokes, Manish Pandey Ahead Of Rajasthan Vs Hyderabad Clash

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 40th match of the tournament as Rajasthan will be taking on Hyderabad in Dubai. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the upcoming game as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman made fun of Ben Stokes and Manish Pandey’s poor run-of-form in the ongoing season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan and Hyderabad to battle it out for playoffs contention

#RajasthanRoyals will look to seal their second successive win while #SRH will be eager to return to winning ways as the two teams square off in Match 40 of #Dream11IPL



Preview by @ameyatilak https://t.co/uCg52c3QIl #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/tDPBqZWtbP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 22, 2020

Also Read | Ben Stokes Trolled By Yuvraj Singh After Mocking Kolkata's Odd Strategy For Eoin Morgan

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag mocks Ben Stokes and Manish Pandey

Ahead of the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live Dream11 IPL 2020 game, Virender Sehwag took to his social media accounts to give his take on the anticipated contest. He also took this opportunity to mock out-of-form cricketers like Rajasthan all-rounder Ben Stokes and Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey.

Virender Sehwag, nicknaming Ben Stokes as ‘Commando’, said that “a commando is hired to fire on the opposition, not on themselves”. The cricketer-turned-commentator was referring to Stokes’ struggles with both bat and ball this season. While the English all-rounder has played four matches for Rajasthan in the Dream11 IPL 2020, he has scored only 80 runs while opening the innings and is yet to take a single wicket, while maintaining an expensive economy rate of 9.66.

Also Read | Dale Steyn Admits Virender Sehwag's 309 In Chennai Gives Him Nightmares To This Day

Speaking about Manish Pandey’s seniority in the Hyderabad franchise, Virender Sehwag said the cricketer’s “experience is as good as inexperience”. Batting in the middle-order for Hyderabad, Pandey has played nine matches to score 212 runs. The right-handed batsman has maintained an average of 23.55 and has scored two fifties in the process.

Virender Sehwag talks about Ben Stokes and Manish Pandey, watch video

Also Read | Ben Stokes Amazes Fans With First Training Session During Dream11 IPL 2020; Watch Video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 22. For Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Trolls Manish Pandey After Failing To Make Big Score Vs Mumbai: Watch

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.