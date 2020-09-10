Manish Pandey Turns 31: SRH Batsman Shares Birthday With THIS Indian Cricket Icon

Indian cricketer Manish Pandey made his international debut in 2015 and has since represented his country in 26 ODIs and 38 T20Is. At domestic levels, he plays for Karnataka in the prestigious Ranji Trophy and other limited-overs tournaments. He turned 31 on Thursday, September 10.

Interestingly, Manish Pandey shares his birthday with the late Ranjitsinghji, one of the icons of Indian cricket. He was a notable batsman who played Test cricket for the England cricket team between 1896 and 1902. Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Ranjitsinghji was also born on September 10, albeit in 1872.

BCCI celebrates Manish Pandey birthday

💪 Attacking batsman

⚡ Electric fielder

🤲🏻 One of the safest pairs of hands on the field



As we wish @im_manishpandey on his birthday, let's relive his fielding brilliance. 👏🎂 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2020

Also Read | SRH Schedule And Full Squad For IPL 2020 As David Warner And Co Gear Up For Season

Manish Pandey birthday: Cricketer’s birthday coincides with that of Ranjitsinghji’s

In all, Ranjitsinghji played 15 Tests for England. In 307 first-class matches, he maintained a staggering average of 56.37 with 72 tons and 109 fifties. Such was the aura of his batting panache that India’s most prestigious domestic tournament, Ranji Trophy, was named after his honour in 1935. To commemorate the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of Ranjitsinghji, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently took to their social media accounts to remember the cricketing icon.

Remembering the great Kumar Shri Ranjitsinhji on his 148th birth anniversary. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kMaCKCgieF — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: SRH Follow KXIP With Day Out At Dubai Beach Despite Rising COVID-19 Cases

IPL 2020: Manish Pandey in SRH

Manish Pandey is now slated to reprise his role for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he is undergoing training sessions along with the rest of his SRH colleagues and teammates. Ahead of the IPL 2020 season, here is a look at the entire SRH squad for the tournament:

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Thangarasu Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad and Sanjay Yadav.

Also Read | 'Life With You...': Manish Pandey Birthday Wish For Wife Ashrita Is Unmissable

Also Read | Manish Pandey Birthday: BCCI Celebrates Occasion With SRH Star's Top Catch; Watch Video

Image source: IPLT20.COM and BCCI Twitter