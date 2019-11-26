Tottenham Vs Olympiacos Live Streaming, Schedule, Team News And Preview

Jose Mourinho is back in the Champions League and will be leading his new side Tottenham Hotspur against Olympiacos on Tuesday evening. 'The Special One' could secure his side's qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament with a win against the Greek side. Check out the Tottenham vs Olympiacos live streaming details and a detailed match preview.

"A difficult one for us, but hopefully we can get the result we need to qualify."



📺 🎙️ Watch Jose's full press conference on YouTube now. #UCL ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 25, 2019

Tottenham vs Olympiacos preview

The last time the sides met back in September, Tottenham squandered a two-goal lead to share the spoils in Greece. However, it is the only point the Greek outfit have picked up and are out the race for a Champions League knockout spot. Tottenham meanwhile, sit second in Group B being seven points behind Bayern Munich. A relatively decent run for Tottenham in the Champions League was only soured by their 7-2 home defeat to the Germans.

Tottenham vs Olympiacos team news

Ben Davies has been ruled out of Tuesday night’s clash with Olympiacos due to an ankle injury. Erik Lamela (hamstring), Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Michel Vorm (calf) are continuing their recovery and remain out. The good news for Spurs, however, is the return of Jan Vertonghen and Tanguy Ndombele to full training. Jose Mourinho is not expected to make too many changes to the side that started against West Ham last weekend. Meanwhile, Olympiacos will be without Pape Abou Cisse, who is ruled out with an illness.

🎙️ Jose: “If you can win at home in your first game that’s also important. Our stadium is the best stadium in the world and we have great support, so we are going to try to have a good result and qualify.” #UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/OdCshW3svI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 25, 2019



Tottenham vs Olympiacos probable line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur

Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Olympiacos

Jose Sa (GK), Konstantinos Tsimikas, Yassine Meriah, Ruben Semedo, Bruno Gaspar, Mohamed Mady Camara, Andreas Bouchalakis, Daniel Podence, Mathieu Valbuena, El-Arbi Hilal Soudani, Miguel Angel Guerrero

Champions League: Tottenham vs Olympiacos live streaming details

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Date: Tuesday night (Wednesday, November 2019, 1:30 AM IST)

Tottenham vs Olympiacos live streaming will be available exclusively on SONY LIV.

