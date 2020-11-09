Marcus Stoinis Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, House And Personal Life Of Delhi Star

Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis made his international debut in 2015. Since then, the dynamic all-rounder has represented his national side in 44 ODIs and 22 T20Is. Apart from donning the Australian jersey, the 31-year-old is also a popular cricketing personality in India due to his commitments in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) competition.

Marcus Stoinis is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is representing the Delhi franchise in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Ahead of Delhi’s much-awaited final against defending champions Mumbai, here is a look at some details regarding Stoinis net worth, his Dream11 IPL salary and his personal life details.

How much is Marcus Stoinis net worth?

According to celebrityearnings.com, the Marcus Stoinis net worth is estimated to be ₹9 crore (US$1.2 million). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from Cricket Australia for being an active cricket player. The Marcus Stoinis net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from Western Australia for his domestic cricketing commitments.

How much is Marcus Stoinis IPL 2020 price?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019, the 31-year-old was acquired by the Delhi franchise for their 2020 squad. As per the purchase, the Marcus Stoinis IPL 2020 price is ₹4.8 crore (US$670,000).

Marcus Stoinis house and personal life details

Marcus Stoinis was born on August 16, 1989 in Perth, Western Australia. According to cricket.com.au, he owns a house in Perth itself where he continues to live.

Marcus Stoinis’ girlfriend name is Stephanie Muller. The two have been dating for a long time as evidenced by their social media feeds.

A look into Marcus Stoinis Dream11 IPL stats for 2020 season

The Marcus Stoinis Dream11 IPL stats for the ongoing season composes of some impressive numbers with both bat and ball. In 16 matches, he has scored 352 runs at an average of 27.07. Moreover, he has also taken 12 wickets in the process.

Marcus Stoinis clubs quickfire 38 against Hyderabad, watch video

Disclaimer: The above Marcus Stoinis net worth and Marcus Stoinis IPL 2020 price from Delhi information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Marcus Stoinis net worth and Marcus Stoinis IPL 2020 price from Hyderabad figures.

