Shreyas Iyer Comically Imitates Marcus Stoinis, Leaves Delhi Teammates In Splits: Watch

The Delhi Dream11 IPL franchise's players were seen engaging in some fun ahead of their all-important match against Hyderabad on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer's men had a daunting task ahead of them to beat an in-form Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Dream11 IPL 2020. However, the Delhi skipper didn't let the big game pressure affect the team as he lightened the camp's mood in a rather hilarious way.

Delhi vs Hyderabad: Shreyas Iyer's imitation of Marcus Stoinis leaves everyone in splits

The official Twitter handle of the Delhi franchise posted a video where Iyer was seen impersonating Australian all-rounder and teammate Marcus Stoinis. In the video, Iyer is seen entering the dressing room while mimicking Stoinis' walk and at the same time imitating his habit of chewing the gum like he always does on the field.

Iyer's impersonation of Stoinis left all the members of the Delhi contingent in splits. What made the video funnier was the Australian's reaction to Iyer's imitation as he couldn't control his laughter. Several reactions poured in as fans showered their love on the post.

Meanwhile, it seems like Delhi's trick to keep the atmosphere in the dressing room light-hearted worked wonders as they took the field in a rather positive way, which was missing in their last few games. Shreyas Iyer's men emerged victorious in the Delhi vs Hyderabad Qualifier 2 as they beat David Warner's side by 17 runs to book a place in the final. Stoinis was named the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round show. The Mumbai vs Delhi final will be played on Tuesday, November 10 in Dubai.

Marcus Stoinis Dream11 IPL stats

Stoinis has impressed everyone in the ongoing tournament with his all-round abilities and his numbers are a testament to how good he has been. The Stoinis Dream11 IPL stats include the 352 runs he has scored in 16 matches at a blistering strike-rate of 149.15 to go with three fifties. The Australian also has 12 wickets to his name at a brilliant average of 21.66.

