Virender Sehwag Takes Credit For Delhi Making Marcus Stoinis Open With Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi defeated Hyderabad by 17 runs on Sunday, November 8 to storm into the final of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. As has been the case throughout the tournament this year, ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the recently-concluded game as part of his social media show, Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman hilariously took credit over Delhi team management’s decision of promoting Marcus Stoinis up the batting order.

Delhi vs Hyderabad: Delhi players celebrate win over Hyderabad

Here it is! @DelhiCapitals win by 17 runs and march into the finals of #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/RRL8Ez8x1h — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 8, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag’s ‘suggestions’ followed by Delhi team management

The Delhi team management decided to drop out-of-form opener Prithvi Shaw for their all-important knockout clash against Hyderabad. Instead, Marcus Stoinis opened the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan and the pair immediately made an impact for the Delhi franchise. While Dhawan top-scored with 78, Stoinis provided them a blitzkrieg start with 38.

On Monday, November 9, i.e. one day after Delhi’s emphatic victory over Hyderabad, Virender Sehwag jokingly credited himself for their achievement. He said that he had already suggested the importance of Stoinis as opener on Sunday's episode. According to him, the Delhi franchise saw his video and took his “free advice” only to reap rich dividends out of it later.

Virender Sehwag talks about foreseeing Marcus Stoinis as Delhi opener, watch video

Highlights from Delhi vs Hyderabad knockout clash

The Marcus Stoinis (38 from 27 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan opening combo reaped rapid 86 runs for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. After Stoinis’ dismissal, Dhawan continued the demolition job with an imperial 78-run knock while Shimron Hetmyer (42* from 22 balls) unleashed with late fury in the death overs. Chasing Delhi’s 189-3, Hyderabad only managed 172-8 from their 20 overs after paceman Kagiso Rabada claimed figures of 4-29.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Delhi final live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Delhi final live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday, November 10. For Mumbai vs Delhi final live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Delhi final live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Mumbai vs Delhi final live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Delhi final live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

