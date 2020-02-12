The Debate
Delhi Capitals' Marcus Stoinis Not Replacing Glenn Maxwell For SA Tour Irks Twitterati

Cricket News

It is revealed that Glenn Maxwell's discomfort with his elbow increased during the weekend. Scans revealed some loose fragments of bone within his elbow joint. 

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi Capitals

Glenn Maxwell is out of Australia's squad for their tour of South Africa. Maxwell has picked up an elbow injury. Maxwell sustained the injury while playing in the Big Bash League 2019-20. It can take up to 6 to 8 weeks for him to recover.

Cricket Australia announced that D'Arcy Short has replaced Maxwell for the upcoming tour. However, the news of Short replacing Maxwell came as a big surprise to many fans. Many assumed that Marcus Stoinis will be the one to replace Maxwell as the all-rounder has been enjoying a scintillating run of form on the domestic circuit. After D'Arcy Short's selection, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Fans react on Twitter

Australia will play T20Is on February 21 (Johannesburg), February 23 (Port Elizabeth) and February 26 (Cape Town). The three ODIs are scheduled for February 29 (Paarl), March 4 (Bloemfontein) and March 7 (Potchefstroom).

Published:
