Suryakumar Yadav Takes Up Break The Beard Challenge In Dream11 IPL 2020; See Picture

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been the talk of the town for his incredible batting performances for the franchise in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The right-handed batsman's consistent contributions have been instrumental in the team's success in the season. Apart from his batting exploits, the cricketer's style is also quite popular among the masses. Similarly, his new look also received a thumbs up from the fans.

Fans mighty impressed as Suryakumar Yadav debuts new look in Dream11 IPL 2020

The dynamic batsman took to his Instagram account to share his updated look with his followers. He joined the bandwagon of 'Break the Beard Challenge' as he was passed the baton by Bangalore cricketer Isuru Udana. The challenge gained mainstream attention two seasons ago, and the trend has still not died down. Several cricketers have shaved their beards as a part of the challenge in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as well. Suryakumar Yadav too shuffled his looks and sported a new 'sole patch' style.

Break the Beard Challenge in Dream11 IPL 2020

Several cricketers apart from Suryakumar Yadav have already undertaken the challenge. Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the inspiration for teammate Kieron Pollard, who wooed fans after he showcased a fresh look earlier in the competition. Kolkata's Dinesh Karthik also obliged to the trend and rocked a goatee after shaving his beard. Several other cricketers such as AB de Villiers, Rahul Tewatia, Faf du Plessis, Isuru Udana, Krunal Pandya and many more have already featured in the 'Break the Beard' initiative this year.

India squad for Australia 2020: Fans question Suryakumar Yadav's absence

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy.

The much anticipated India's tour of Australia is inching closer, and The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally announced the squad for the assignment. It was speculated that Suryakumar Yadav would make the cut in the shortest format of the game owing to his successful outings in Dream11 IPL 2020. However, the batsman was not included in any of the squads, which irked the fans as they questioned the selection committee.

Suryakumar Yadav deserved a spot! He's been so good in ipl! — Andrew Lordwin (@AndrewLordwinCR) October 27, 2020

The most Deserving player in the Indian team is #SuryaKumarYadav But he still not part of team india in Upcoming series. There is lot of confusion in selection of #TeamIndia#WeWantRohit — Swarup Kumar Misra™ (@MisraSwarup45) October 27, 2020

@surya_14kumar sorry to hear that you are selected for the Australian tour but keep your head high keep believing in yourself sooner or later you will play for India and too wonders I want century in next match come on champion #keepsupportingsky#SuryakumarYadav — Anurag 3001 (@chirag30015) October 27, 2020

