Suryakumar Yadav Takes Up Break The Beard Challenge In Dream11 IPL 2020; See Picture

Mumbai's star batsman Suryakumar Yadav becomes the latest cricketer to join the 'Break the Beard Challenge' as he accepted Isuru Udana's challenge.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been the talk of the town for his incredible batting performances for the franchise in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The right-handed batsman's consistent contributions have been instrumental in the team's success in the season. Apart from his batting exploits, the cricketer's style is also quite popular among the masses. Similarly, his new look also received a thumbs up from the fans. 

Fans mighty impressed as Suryakumar Yadav debuts new look in Dream11 IPL 2020 

The dynamic batsman took to his Instagram account to share his updated look with his followers. He joined the bandwagon of 'Break the Beard Challenge' as he was passed the baton by Bangalore cricketer Isuru Udana. The challenge gained mainstream attention two seasons ago, and the trend has still not died down. Several cricketers have shaved their beards as a part of the challenge in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as well. Suryakumar Yadav too shuffled his looks and sported a new 'sole patch' style. 

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Trolled By Netizens After Limited-overs Snub From The Australia Series

Break the Beard Challenge in Dream11 IPL 2020 

Several cricketers apart from Suryakumar Yadav have already undertaken the challenge. Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the inspiration for teammate Kieron Pollard, who wooed fans after he showcased a fresh look earlier in the competition. Kolkata's Dinesh Karthik also obliged to the trend and rocked a goatee after shaving his beard. Several other cricketers such as AB de Villiers, Rahul Tewatia, Faf du Plessis, Isuru Udana, Krunal Pandya and many more have already featured in the 'Break the Beard' initiative this year. 

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle Outclasses Yuvraj Singh And Shahid Afridi Combined In Number Of T20 Sixes

India squad for Australia 2020: Fans question Suryakumar Yadav's absence  

  • T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Has Been Rohit Sharma's Worst Season In The Competition Ever?

The much anticipated India's tour of Australia is inching closer, and The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally announced the squad for the assignment. It was speculated that Suryakumar Yadav would make the cut in the shortest format of the game owing to his successful outings in Dream11 IPL 2020. However, the batsman was not included in any of the squads, which irked the fans as they questioned the selection committee. 

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Pulls Off Bald Look With Stylish Outfit, Natasa Stankovic Approves

Image source: Suryakumar Yadav / Instagram 

 

 

 

 

 

