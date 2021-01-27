Rashid Khan Creates THIS All-time ODI World Record After Success Against Ireland In UAE

Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 36 runs to pocket the three-match series by a 3-0 margin. Rashid Khan was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-rounder heroics in the third ODI. The matches, also a part of the inaugural 2020–23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, took place between January 21 and 26 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI match report

Rampant Rashid trumps sparkling Stirling.



Stirling named Player of the Series.



Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Rashid Khan achieves a unique double in ODI cricket

Rashid Khan scored 48 quick runs to turbo-charge Afghanistan’s innings at the death. His knock helped his side post a competitive 266-9 after they were reduced to 210-8 at one stage. The prodigious all-rounder later struck with the ball by claiming four Irish wickets during his nine-over spell. Unsurprisingly, the 22-year-old won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his all-round efforts.

Remarkably, Rashid Khan achieved a unique landmark through his latest all-round regime against Ireland. He is now the only cricketer in the world to score more than 40 runs and pick more than four wickets in the same game on two separate occasions against a single opponent in ODIs. Khan’s first all-round double against Ireland came in 2016 in Belfast when he scored 60* and picked 4-21.

IPL 2021: Rashid Khan IPL price

On January 20, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) announced a list of their retentions for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Rashid Khan was among the 22 cricketers to be retained by the franchise alongside David Warner, Kane Williamson and his own national teammate Mohammad Nabi. As per reports, the Rashid Khan IPL price for the much-awaited season is ₹9 crore (US$1.3 million).

Here is a look at the entire SRH retention list for IPL 2021.

Rashid Khan wickets in international cricket

The Rashid Khan wickets section in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Across 74 matches, the leg-spinner has picked 140 wickets at an average of 18.57. Khan also has an additional 89 T20I wickets across 48 matches. Quite recently, he was adjudged as the ‘Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade’ by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He has played all four of his country’s Test matches so far where he has picked 23 wickets through as many as three five-wicket hauls.

