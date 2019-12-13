Labuschagne Proves He's A 'Perfectionist' By Getting Nick '100% Right'; Alas No Support

Marnus Labuschagne has been having an outstanding phase in the longest format of the game. He has scored three consecutive centuries including the recent one against New Zealand at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The youngster was the top-scorer for the hosts having scored 143 in the first innings of the first Test. His scores in the last two Tests were 185 and 162 respectively. Meanwhile, Labuschagne also had a perfect day on the field but was sadly let down by his captain and team-mates.

READ: Injury replacements in tests? Michael Vaughan gets radical as Ferguson walks off

Marnus Labuschagne gets it 100 percent right

In the 28th over of New Zealand's first innings, Pat Cummins had completely deceived Henry Nicholls with a beautiful piece of bowling outside the off stump. However, after Tim Paine had collected the ball behind the stumps, an excited Marnus Labuschagne who was fielding at the short-leg started appealing with excitement while his team-mates did not look interested.

''I 100% heard the faintest nick", claimed Labuschagne.

He then asked umpire Aleem Dar whether he had heard a nick as well. The commentators and Steve Smith were seen having a hearty laugh over it. Aussie skipper Tim Paine decided not to go for a review. However, the replays showed that Nicholls did get a faint nick and had the hosts reviewed it then it would have paid off and even Pat Cummins would not have been deprived of a deserving wicket. This hilarious video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

READ: Team India's strongest member has an easy outing in this tug-of-war competition

New Zealand lose half their side

Australia who were bowled out for 416 ensured that New Zealand were in a spot of bother in the Day-Night Test match. The visitors were reduced to 1/2 and then 97/5. At the end of play on Day 2, the Kiwis were placed at 109/5 with Ross Taylor unbeaten on 66 and Henry Nicholls batting at 7. Mitchell Starc rattled the Kiwi batting line-up with figures of 4/31 at an economy rate of 2.82 including a maiden.

READ: Virat Kohli has a suggesstion from Kevin Pietersen to get this gifted player in the squad

READ: ICC asks fans very obvious 'name this player'; fans take creativity to the next level