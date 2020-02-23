Mayank Agarwal's Doubtful Dismissal Enrages Fans, Sparks A Heated Debate On Social Media

Mayank Agarwal ensured that India got off to a good start in their second innings against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday. He hit an important half-century. However, just when it looked like he would convert it into a big score, he ended up losing his wicket in an unfortunate manner. But, the fans were very annoyed with the way he was given out by the on-field umpire Aleem Dar even though there was no conclusive evidence.

Agarwal's doubtful dismissal makes fans angry

This happened during the 39th over of the innings which was bowled by Tim Southee. On the fourth delivery, the veteran pacer had bowled a fuller delivery down the leg side as the opener attempted to play a flick shot. Wicket-keeper BJ Watling appealed as soon as he took the catch as the on-field umpire Aleem Dar gave raised in the finger. Nonetheless, a stunned Agarwal stood there and wondered why was he given out as he believed that the ball had not made contact with his bat.

The opening batsman then had a word with his skipper Virat Kohli after which he proceeded to take the DRS. Replays showed that there was no contact between the bat and the ball on the hotspot but, there was a slight variation in the line. Coincidentally, the bat also touched the ground at the same time which left the third umpire confused and since there was no conclusive evidence, he had to go ahead with the on-field umpire's decision and made the decision against the batsman and Mayank Agarwal had to walk back for 58.

The were not at all convinced with what the decision and they came forward to vent out their frustrations.

New Zealand in the driver's seat

New Zealand were bundled out for 348 after Colin de Grandhomme (43), as well as tail-enders Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult, made vital contributions lower down the order with scores of 44 and 38 respectively. In reply, India lost the wicket of Prithvi Shaw early but Mayank Agarwal batted beautifully. He scored a half-century and looked solid out in the middle.

However, the visitors lost the prized wickets of Agarwal and skipper Virat Kohli post-tea which opened up the floodgates for the hosts in this Test match. Trent Boult rattled the Indian top-order with three vital wickets including that of Kohli. At the end of Day 3, India's scorecard read 144/4 with Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari unbeaten on 25 and 15 respectively as Kohli & Co. still trail by 39 runs.

