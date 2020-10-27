MBCC Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Men in Blue will battle it out against Raval Sporting CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our MBCC vs RSCC match prediction and MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 team. The MBCC vs RSCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Looking at the points table, both teams are currently vying for a place in the knockout stage. For MBCC, this will be their third match of the day and they would look to end it on a high by winning the match versus RSCC. On the other hand, RSCC are a place above them at the 4th spot and are also looking to push their case for a place in the knockout stage. Fans can expect this match to be an exciting contest and both teams are set to field their best players in the MBCC vs RSCC playing 11
Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Hemanth Narsipalli, Adnan Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Yaseen, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat.
Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Muhammad Naveed, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Sarju Shekh, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Alexandros Thomatos, Unnatkumar Patel
Shankar Kaligatla
Ishan Patel
Karuppasamy Soundarapandian
Gaurang Mahyavanshi
As per our MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, MBCC will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, MBCC vs RSCC top picks and MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MBCC vs RSCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
