MBCC Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Men in Blue will battle it out against Raval Sporting CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our MBCC vs RSCC match prediction and MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 team. The MBCC vs RSCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: JUCC Vs MBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

MBCC vs RSCC live: MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Looking at the points table, both teams are currently vying for a place in the knockout stage. For MBCC, this will be their third match of the day and they would look to end it on a high by winning the match versus RSCC. On the other hand, RSCC are a place above them at the 4th spot and are also looking to push their case for a place in the knockout stage. Fans can expect this match to be an exciting contest and both teams are set to field their best players in the MBCC vs RSCC playing 11

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC Vs JUCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: MBCC squad for MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Hemanth Narsipalli, Adnan Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Yaseen, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat.

Also Read: PMCC Vs JUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: RSCC squad for MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Muhammad Naveed, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Sarju Shekh, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Alexandros Thomatos, Unnatkumar Patel

Also Read: MBCC Vs PMCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

Shankar Kaligatla

Ishan Patel

Karuppasamy Soundarapandian

Gaurang Mahyavanshi

MBCC vs RSCC match prediction: MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

MBCC vs RSCC live: MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction

As per our MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, MBCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, MBCC vs RSCC top picks and MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MBCC vs RSCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.