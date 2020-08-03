MCC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

Malmohus Cricket Club (MCC) will face Evergreen Cricket Club (ECC) in the 4th match of the ECS T10 Malmo tournament this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet Cricket Ground in Malmo, Sweden on Monday, August 3 at 7 PM IST. Here is a look at our MCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, MCC vs ECC Dream11 team and MCC vs ECC Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: ECC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

MCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction and preview

MCC and ECC are two of the participating teams in the ten-team tournament which is stated to be played between Monday, August 3, with the final scheduled to take place on Friday, August 7. Both MCC and ECC will be looking to get off to a winning start in order to keep their chances alive for the semi-final stage.

Also Read: HSC Vs MCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

MCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs ECC Dream11 team

MCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs ECC Dream11 team: MCC squad

Kevin Velaveti, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Stephen Rutland, Adam Sarten, Eric Folker, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Sheron Nord, Vishrut Krashak, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi, Nooryaleh Anwari, Mathiyalankan Thamilchelvan, Sundaram Srivastava, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Tew, Richard Greyling, Mahesh Kunapali, Pawan Singh, Sean Gilmour, Samath Ohlén, Shailesh Patel, Narendar Madhavan, Sachin Khairnar, Sambit Pattanaik, Ashish Rajput, Rizwan Ashraf and Aakash Kothandan.

Also Read: MKCC Vs HSC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live Game Info

MCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs ECC Dream11 team: ECC squad

Rizwan Shah, Umar Nawaz, Tauqeer Ahmed, Shahid Sarwar, ZahidKaini, Zia Ul Haq, Waqar Khan, Raja Ilyas, Mehraan Khan, Irfan Mian, Aftab Mohammad, Ahmer Ali, Arsalan Ali, Asif Kalyal, Nazar Mohammad, Wahidullah Mohammadullah, Saqib Latif, Waqas Ali, Raees Ahmad and Shamraiz Iqbal.

Also Read: ECS T10 Malmo MKCC Vs HSC Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

MCC vs ECC Dream11 top picks

I Milan

N Mohammad

D Malhotra

S Nord

MCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs ECC probable playing XI

MCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs ECC probable playing XI: MCC

Rizwan Ashraf, Raseka Danasekara, Stephen Rutland, Dheeraj Malhotra, Sachin Khairnar, Vishrut Krashank, Sheron Nord, Sambit Pattanaik, Faraz Muneer, Narendar Madhavan, Nooryaleh Anwari

MCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs ECC probable playing XI: ECC

Ahmer Ali, Nazar Mohammad, Waqas Ali, Saqib Latif, Raees Ahmad, Irfan Mian, Asif Kalyal, Aftab Mohammad, Shahid Sarwar, Rizwan Shah, Umar Nawaz.

MCC vs ECC Dream11 team

MCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction

As per our MCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, MCC are favourites to win the match

Note: The MCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, MCC vs ECC Dream11 top picks and MCC vs ECC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET SWEDEN / TWITTER)