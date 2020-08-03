ECC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

Evergreen Cricket Club (ECC) will take on Karlskrona Cricket Club (KCC) in the third match of the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Monday, August 3 at 5 PM IST. Here is a look at our ECC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, ECC vs KCC Dream11 team and ECC vs KCC Dream11 top picks.

ECC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: All you need to know about Malmo T10

The week-long tournament begins on Monday, August 3, with the final scheduled to take place on Friday, August 7. Ten teams will be taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five teams each. Group A consists of Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, ï¿¼Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will have Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

ECC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: ECC vs KCC Dream11 team

ECC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: ECC vs KCC Dream11 team: ECC squad

Rizwan Shah, Umar Nawaz, Tauqeer Ahmed, Shahid Sarwar, ZahidKaini, Zia Ul Haq, Waqar Khan, Raja Ilyas, Mehraan Khan, Irfan Mian, Aftab Mohammad, Ahmer Ali, Arsalan Ali, Asif Kalyal, Nazar Mohammad, Wahidullah Mohammadullah, Saqib Latif, Waqas Ali, Raees Ahmad and Shamraiz Iqbal.

ECC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: ECC vs KCC Dream11 team: KCC squad

Avinash Singh, Gopi Krishna, Sameer Sidhanti, Ganesh Swaroop, Dattu Appaji, Baboo Duggal, Chinmoy Singh, Karthik Rachakonda, Srinivasan Jayaraman, Navneet Chamala, Saisrivatsava Manchala, Sandeep Mallidi, Sai Teja Pennada, Raghu Gundra, Sanjeev Sharma, Vivek Gudipati and Ram Kishan.

ECC vs KCC Dream11 top picks

G Krishna

S Latif

R Shah

ECC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: ECC vs KCC predicted playing XI

ECC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Probable ECC vs KCC predicted playing XI: ECC

Ahmer Ali, Nazar Mohammad, Waqas Ali, Saqib Latif, Raees Ahmad, Irfan Mian, Asif Kalyal, Aftab Mohammad, Shahid Sarwar, Rizwan Shah, Umar Nawaz.

ECC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Probable ECC vs KCC playing XI: KCC

Avinash Singh, Gopi Krishna, Ganesh Swaroop, Sanjeev Sharma, Navneet Chamala, Sandeep Mallidi, Sameer Sidhanti, Chinmoy Singh, Sai Teja Pennada, Dattu Appaji, Baboo Duggal.

ECC vs KCC Dream11 team

ECC vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our ECC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, ECC will be favourites to win the match

Note: The KCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, KCC vs MKCC Dream11 top picks and KCC vs MKCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

