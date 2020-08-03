MKCC Vs HSC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live Game Info

Malmo Kings Cricket Club (MKCC) will square off against Helsingborg Royals Sports Club (HSC) in the opening match of the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Monday, August 3 at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our MKCC vs HSC Dream11 prediction, MKCC vs HSC Dream11 team and MKCC vs HSC Dream11 top picks.

MKCC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: About ECS T10 Malmo

The week-long tournament begins on Monday, August 3, with the final scheduled to take place on Friday, August 7. Ten teams will be taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five teams each. Group A consists of Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, ï¿¼Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will have Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

MKCC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: MKCC vs HSC Dream11 team



MKCC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: MKCC vs HSC Dream11 team: MKCC squad

Shahid Aslam, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Bilal Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Pasal Mohammad, Khaled Safi, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Sedik Sahak, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Rahim Safi.

MKCC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: MKCC vs HSC Dream11 team: HSC squad

Davinder Singh, Madhan Raman, Rohit Saproo, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Phani Kompella, Abinash Panda, Sahil Rathod, Sachin Shetty, Aravind Chandrasekaran, Satish Kunjir, Arulpraksh Madhu and Santosh Marathe.

MKCC vs HSC Dream11 top picks

Abinash Panda

Madhan Raman

Rohit Saproo

Sachin Shetty

MKCC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: MKCC vs HSC Playing XI

MKCC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: MKCC vs HSC playing XI: MKCC

Shahid Aslam (wk), Mohammad Tariq Safi, Bilal Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Pasal Mohammad.

MKCC vs HSC Dream11 prediction: MKCC vs HSC playing XI: HSC

Madhan Prabu Raman (wk), Davinder Singh, Abinash Panda, Phani Pramod Kompella, Rohit Saproo, Sachin Shetty, Prasanjit Behera, Santosh Marathe, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri.

MKCC vs HSC Dream11 team

MKCC vs HSC Dream11 prediction

As per our MKCC vs HSC Dream11 prediction, MKCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MKCC vs HSC Dream11 prediction, MKCC vs HSC Dream11 top picks and MKCC vs HSC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MKCC vs HSC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

