Melbourne Renegades Provide HUGE Aaron Finch Update For Upcoming BBL 2020 Game

The Melbourne Renegades have had a poor outing in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League. The collective performances have been below average especially with their batting being a massive disappointment. Melbourne Renegades coach Michael Klinger will seek to make amends for their "train wreck" performance as Aaron Finch is set to go a well-deserved break.

Aaron Finch allowed to take break after long 2020 season

Aaron Finch has been a busy bee in the last few months as the star batsman has not been home since August. The Aussie batter has been busy with his commitments to the Australian national team, the Indian Premier League as well as the KFC Big Bash League. Finally, the player is expected to get some time off as he is set to miss the Renegades' next match against the Hobart Hurricanes. He will be unavailable for the Renegades on Saturday as he finally gets some time off over the Christmas period.

On Sunday, the Melbourne Renegades had a massive batting order collapse as Sydney Sixers packed them off with just 60 runs on the board. It was their second-lowest total in BBL history as Michael Klinger will be left looking to find a solution in the absence of Aaron Finch. Speaking on the unavailability of Finch to cricket.com.au, Klinger mentioned how the team management had decided to give the 34-year-old batter a break and then expect him to come back ready and charging for their last 11 games and hopefully the finals.

Melbourne Renegades' collapse against Sydney Sixers

While chasing a mammoth total of 205 put up by Sydney Sixers, the Renegades' poor batting performance left them with the scoreboard reading 4-25 as they chose to chase the 'Bash Boost' bonus point. Unfortunately, the decision did not go their way as the Melbourne-based franchise fell to their biggest defeat in the tournament's history.

Speaking on the team's decision to chase the 'Bash Boost' bonus point, Renegades coach Klinger defended the team’s idea and revealed how they could see more one-sided games during the course of the tournament and expect teams to go for just the one point. However, there is a silver lining for the Melbourne Renegades as Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad will now be available for the match against the Hurricanes. The Afghan duo has served their 14-day quarantine upon landing in Australia and will be likely to be thrown straight into the action in Finch’s absence.

How to watch Big Bash live in India?

The BBL 2020 broadcast rights in India are with the Sony Sports Network. The BBL 2020 matches will be telecasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To catch the Big Bash live in India, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

