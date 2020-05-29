Rohit Sharma Becomes First-ever Brand Ambassador Of IIFL Finance

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the finest limited-overs cricketers since his move to the top of the order. The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team also holds the record for the highest ever individual score in ODI cricket, while he has also led Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles. Rohit Sharma is one of India's most bankable cricketers which has helped him in becoming the face of several brands. The five-time IPL champion has now signed a deal with IIFL Finance as its first-ever brand ambassador.

IIFL Finance share: Rohit Sharma signs deal with IIFL Finance to become first-ever brand ambassador

IIFL Finance is one of India's leading Non-Banking Finance Companies, with over ₹36,000 crore of assets under management. The financial giants have now roped in IPL star Rohit Sharma to be their brand ambassador with their association attempting to stand out by talking straight and being honest with customers. The defending IPL captain, who is known for his straight and practical approach to batting, triumphant captaincy, and a clean image perfectly fits in. Speaking on signing Rohit Sharma as IIFL Finance's brand ambassador, R. Venkataraman - Managing Director and Co-Promoter, IIFL Group - said that they were glad to rope in India's leading batsman known for his straight drives. Venkataraman added that the company believes in "Seedhi Baat", and Rohit Sharma is a living representation of IIFL's brand values.

Rohit Sharma expressed his delight at his association with the financial giants and said that "Seedhi Baat" is how he lives his life and plays cricket. The Mumbai Indians skipper added that along with skills, one needs honesty and empathy to become a successful cricketer. Rohit Sharma added that as a captain, he believes in straight talk as that is the key to success. The cricketer is exclusively managed by IMG Reliance. His first-ever IIFL campaign will be a public service message advising people on safety guidelines and rules to follow during lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

IIFL Finance share: Rohit Sharma net worth

The five-time IPL champion rakes in most of his income through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2019, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹124.5 crore, as reported by MSN. The Mumbai Indians skipper also earns ₹15 crore from his commitments in the IPL, while he has an annual BCCI contract that ensures Sharma earns ₹7 crore, being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure has been boosted by his endorsement deals with major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while he also featured in the IPL 2020 commercials before the coronavirus lockdown.

