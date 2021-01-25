MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Purple Vs Violet Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Odisha Purple Women (ODP-W) and Odisha Violet Women (ODV-W) are set to clash in the eighth match of MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODP-W vs ODV-W live streaming is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Monday, January 25. Here is our Purple vs Violet prediction, information on how to watch Purple vs Violet live stream and where to catch Purple vs Violet live scores.

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet live stream: Purple vs Violet prediction and preview

Odisha Purple Women is currently leading the MGM Odisha Women's T20 standings with eight points. Sarita Meher and team have played two matches so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Odisha Violet Women, on the other hand, are at the second spot with eight points and a win-loss record of 2-1.

Odisha Women's T20 live streaming: How to watch Odisha Purple vs Violet live scores

The Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet match will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Purple vs Violet live on the FanCode app and website. The Purple vs Violet live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of Odisha Cricket Association.

Date: Monday, January 25, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Odisha Purple vs Violet live scores: Odisha Purple vs Violet pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 33°C, with winds blowing at 11 km/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Odisha Women's T20 live streaming: Purple vs Violet squads

Purple vs Violet live scores: Odisha Purple Women squad

Madhusmita Behera, Sarita Meher, D Janaki Reddy, Rani Tudu, Monalisa Rout, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Roshni Bagarty, Joyce Nayak, Subhasmita Acharya, Sakina Khatun, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Leona Priyadarshani, Puja Rani Das, Prathana Pratisruti, Priyankavee Muduli

Purple vs Violet live scores: Odisha Violet Women squad

Sushree Dibyadarshini, Anjali Singh, Tarana Pradhan, Rasmita Chinara, Aditi Singhdeo, Sweet Beura, Suryasnat Swain, Ankita Giri, Kuni Bhandra, Kalpana Nayak, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar, Radhika Sharma, Lopa Pattnaik, Kavya Das

