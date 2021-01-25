MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Yellow Vs Red Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Odisha Yellow Women (ODY-W) and Odisha Red Women (ODR-W) are set to clash in the seventh match of MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODY-W vs ODR-W live streaming is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, January 25. Here is our Yellow vs Red prediction, information on how to watch Yellow vs Red live stream and where to catch Yellow vs Red live scores.

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red live stream: Yellow vs Red prediction and preview

Odisha Yellow Women are currently at the third spot of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 standings with 4 points. Laxmipriya Naik and team have played two matches so far in the tournament, winning and losing one each. Odisha Red Women, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot of the table with zero points as they have lost their past two matches.

Odisha Women's T20 live streaming: How to watch Yellow vs Red live scores

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Yellow vs Red live on the FanCode app and website. The Yellow vs Red live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of Odisha Cricket Association.

Date: Monday, January 25, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Yellow vs Red live scores: Yellow vs Red pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 33°C, with winds blowing at 11 k/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Odisha Women's T20 live streaming: Yellow vs Red squads

Yellow vs Red live scores: Odisha Yellow Women squad

Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sangeeta Khadia, Pooja Kumari, Barsarani Singh, Rajeshwari Jena, Sasmita Mahalik, Laxmipriya Naik, Kusum Tiria, Sujata Mallick, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Pranjal Singh, Ananya Mishra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal

Yellow vs Red live scores: Odisha Red Women squad

Madhuri Mehta, Silpa Swain, Rajashree Swain, Kajal Jena, Akankshya Baral, Swarnalata Nayak, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Sonali Hembram, Padmini Barik, SB Lorence, Malati Murmu, Suchismita Panda, Preeti Priyadarsini, Jyoti Kumari Prasad

