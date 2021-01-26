MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Purple Vs Yellow Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Odisha Purple Women (ODP-W) will go up against Odisha Yellow Women (ODY-W) in the tenth match of MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODP-W vs ODY-W live streaming is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST on Tuesday, January 26. Here is our Purple vs Yellow prediction, information on how to watch Purple vs Yellow live stream and where to catch Purple vs Yellow live scores.

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Yellow live stream: Purple vs Yellow prediction and preview

Odisha Purple Women vs Odisha Yellow Women is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. ODP would enter the KIIT Sports Complex, with Sarita Meher being their best batswomen and D Janaki Reddy leading the bowling attack. ODY, on the other hand, also has an impressive line-up with Laxmipriya Naik, Sujata Mallick and Sriya Chakra expected to shine.

Odisha Women's T20 live streaming: How to watch Odisha Purple vs Yellow live scores

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Yellow will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Purple vs Yellow live on the FanCode app and website. The Purple vs Yellow live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of Odisha Cricket Association.

Date: Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Odisha Purple vs Yellow live scores: Odisha Purple vs Yellow pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 32°C, with winds blowing at 20 km/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Odisha Women's T20 live streaming: Purple vs Yellow squads

Purple vs Yellow live scores: Odisha Purple Women squad

Madhusmita Behera, Sarita Meher, D Janaki Reddy, Rani Tudu, Monalisa Rout, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Roshni Bagarty, Joyce Nayak, Subhasmita Acharya, Sakina Khatun, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Leona Priyadarshani, Puja Rani Das, Prathana Pratisruti, Priyankavee Muduli

Purple vs Yellow live scores: Odisha Yellow Women squad

Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sangeeta Khadia, Pooja Kumari, Barsarani Singh, Rajeshwari Jena, Sasmita Mahalik, Laxmipriya Naik, Kusum Tiria, Sujata Mallick, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Pranjal Singh, Ananya Mishra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal

