STR Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Match Preview

The Adelaide Strikers will take on Sydney Thunder in the Match 53 of the Big Bash League 2020-21 tournament. The STR vs THU match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The STR vs THU live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Monday, January 25. Here, we take a look at STR vs THU live scores, STR vs THU match prediction and STR vs THU playing 11.

STR vs THU Dream11 prediction: STR vs THU live match preview

This is the reverse fixture between these two teams after the Strikers won the previous match by a nail-biting 6 runs just few days back. This match is a do-or-die contest for both teams as the Hurricanes and Heat breath down their neck with just a couple of matches left before the knockout stage begins.

Our destiny is in our own hands tonight when we take on @ThunderBBL at home in our final game of the regular season. Let's do it! 💪



— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 24, 2021

The Strikers are third on the points table with 28 points from 13 matches and will be eager to win the contest and almost assure their spot in the knockout stage. Thunder, on the other hand, are on the fourth spot with 27 points from 13 matches and if they do win this match, then they will overtake the Strikers on the points table. This match promises to be a cracking contest with a place in the knockout stage at stake.

STR vs THU Dream11 prediction: STR vs THU squads for STR vs THU playing 11

STR: Alex Carey(w), Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Travis Head(c), Ryan Gibson, Matt Renshaw, Michael Neser, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Jonathan Wells, Daniel Worrall

THU: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Oliver Davies, Sam Billings(w), Alex Ross, Chris Green, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Brendan Doggett, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha

STR vs THU Dream11 prediction: Top picks for STR vs THU Dream11 team

Alex Carey

Danny Briggs

Alex Hales

Ben Cutting

STR vs THU match prediction: STR vs THU Dream11 team

STR vs THU live: STR vs THU match prediction

As per our STR vs THU Dream11 prediction, STR should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The STR vs THU Dream11 prediction, top picks and STR vs THU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STR vs THU match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Adelaide Strikers / Twitter

