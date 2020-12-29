Shubman Gill Updates Instagram After Top MCG Win, Fans React To Cricketer's Special Debut

India youngster Shubman Gill is one of the brightest talents in the country who has been often cited as the next big thing in Indian cricket. A number of cricketers including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have heaped praise on Gill in the past for his cricketing abilities. And the right-handed batsman showed exactly why he is rated so highly during India vs Australia Boxing Day Test where he made his debut in the purest format of the game.

Shubman Gills lauds Team India, thanks fans for support

Gill replaced Prithvi Shaw at the top for the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test. The Punjab-based cricketer immediately impressed the cricketing community by scoring a stroke-filled 45 off 65 balls in his first Test innings with the help of eight boundaries. Gill might have missed out on a well-deserved half-century but the confidence and flamboyance with which he batted left everyone in awe.

In the second innings, India were set a target of 70. The target was extremely small, however, the nightmarish memories from the first Test where India bundled out for 36 were still fresh in everyone's minds. But Gill was unfazed as he played Australian bowlers with utmost confidence. India lost seasoned campaigners Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara early on in their innings but Gill along with skipper Ajinkya Rahane ensured that no further damage was done as the duo guided India home by eight wickets.

The debutant scored 35* while the skipper hit 27* to guide India to a historic victory. Rahane was rightly adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant batting and excellent captaincy. Courtesy of the emphatic win, India have now drawn the series level with two games to go.

After the game ended, Gill took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the game. In the caption, Gill lauded the team for overcoming all odds and playing wonderful cricket at the MCG. He also thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

Meanwhile, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to move to Sydney where Australia and India will lock horns with each other in the third Test starting January 7. The live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will commence at 5:00 AM. Both sides will want to win the contest and take the lead in the series.

Shubman Gill career stats

The 21-year old is still in the early days of his international career. He has played three ODIs and one Test for India where he has scored 49 and 80 runs respectively. Gill is yet to make his T20I debut. The Gill career stats also include the 41 IPL games he has played where he has scored 939 runs at an average of 33.5 and strike-rate of 125.2 to go with seven fifties.

