MID Vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Middlesex (MID) are all set to face Surrey (SUR) in a South Group league match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 this week. The match between the two teams will be played at Lord's on Monday, September 14 at 10:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our MID vs SUR match prediction, MID vs SUR Dream11 team and the probable MID vs SUR playing 11.
Both the teams have faced each other earlier in the competition and it was Surrey who beat Middlesex by 6 wickets. Currently, Surrey are second on the points table after 3 wins from 6 matches and the Gareth Batty-led side will look to do the double over Middlesex with a win at Lord's when they face off early this week.
Coming to Middlesex, they won their previous match against Hampshire by 19 runs and that win will give them confidence coming into the match. After losing to Surrey in their last meeting, Middlesex will look to even the scores by winning the upcoming match.
Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Dan Lincoln, Jack Davies, Martin Andersson, John Simpson(w), Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Miguel Cummins, Steven Finn(c), Tim Murtagh, James Harris, Blake Cullen, Joe Cracknell, Thilan Walallawita
Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes(w), Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty(c), Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Liam Plunkett, Scott Borthwick, Rikki Clarke, Matt Dunn
As per our MID vs SUR match prediction, MID will be favourites to win the match with a strong side on paper.
