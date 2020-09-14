Vitality T20 Blast SUS Vs ESS Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report

Sussex Sharks (SUS) will battle it out with the Essex Eagles (ESS) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the County Ground in Hove. SUS vs ESS live streaming is slated to begin at 6:30 pm IST on Monday, September 14. Here are all the details about how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch SUS vs ESS live scores.

Also Read: SUS Vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

SUS vs ESS live streaming: SUS vs ESS Vitality T20 Blast preview

Sussex are currently the in-form team in the South Group as they sit top of the points table after 4 wins from 6 matches. They come into this match after beating Kent in their previous encounter and will look to carry on their winning momentum. Skipper Luke Wright will hold the key to provide a strong start at the top, while Delray Rawlins, who scored a fine half-century in the previous match will once again look to score runs.

Also Read: Vitality T20 Blast HAM Vs KET Live Streaming In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Prediction

On the other hand, Essex are rooted at the bottom of the table and are yet to register a win in the tournament after playing 6 matches. Chances of advancing to the knockout stages look bleak for Essex, however, they will look to end their season by winning all their matches and hope for other results to go in their favour to qualify.

It’s a BIG day of sport in Sussex! 🙌



Before #BHAFC’s #PL opener, we’re back on home soil taking on Essex Eagles at 2pm. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/C0PT6JNwxY — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) September 14, 2020

Also Read: HAM Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: SUS vs ESS live streaming details and English T20 Blast live in India

Coming to the SUS vs ESS live streaming details, the telecast of English T20 Blast live in India will not be available to fans but they can catch Vitality T20 Blast live streaming on the websites of both the teams as well as their YouTube channels. Coming to the SUS vs ESS live scores, fans can get complete details on the websites of the respective teams and on the England and Wales Cricket Board website. Fans can also enjoy the match via the social media pages of both teams and the Vitality Blast.

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Gets 'Champions' Welcome From CSK Team Hotel In Dubai; Watch Video

SUS vs ESS live streaming: Pitch and weather report for the Vitality T20 Blast match

Coming to the weather for the SUS vs ESS Vitality T20 Blast match, the skies will be clear and there will be no rain interruptions. The pitch at the Rose Bowl will be favourable for batsmen to bat on along with the lightning-quick outfield and short boundaries. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

SUS vs ESS live streaming: Squads for the SUS vs ESS Vitality T20 Blast match

SUS vs ESS live streaming: SUS Squad

Luke Wright(c), Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Ben Brown(w), Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Will Beer, Aaron Thomason, Stuart Meaker, Jack Carson

SUS vs ESS live streaming: ESS Squad

Cameron Delport, Adam Wheater(w), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer(c), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jack Plom, Aaron Beard, Aron Nijjar, Samuel Cook, Tom Westley, Varun Chopra, Matthew Quinn, James Porter, Shane Snater, Ben Allison

Image Source: Essex Cricket Twitter