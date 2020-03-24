The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mitchell McClenaghan Claims MI Teammate Rohit Sharma Could Have Helped India Win In NZ

Cricket News

Mitchell McClenaghan has said that Rohit Sharma's absence was one of the reasons for India's drubbing at the hands of New Zealand. Read further to know more.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mitchell McClenaghan

India were thrashed by New Zealand in the ODI series as well as Test series in February this year. The 'Men in Blue' were completely outplayed in both the series. One of the things that were highlighted was the absence of Rohit Sharma from the squad after he endured a calf injury in the final T20I against the Kiwis. 

ALSO READ | Mitchell McClenaghan comically picks Rohit Sharma over Kane Williamson as captain

Mitchell McClenaghan speaks on Mumbai Indians team 2020 captain Rohit Sharma

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has said that his Mumbai Indians team 2020 captain Rohit Sharma's absence was one of the reasons for India's drubbing in New Zealand. Mitchell McClenaghan was doing a Q and A session with his fans when one of the fans asked him a question saying if Rohit Sharma's presence would have made a difference to the result. Mitchell McClenaghan had no doubts whether the explosive opener’s presence could have changed the result as he responded to the question by saying 'Of course'.

ALSO READ | Mitchell McClenaghan says he does not believe he can don the Kiwi jersey once again

Rohit Sharma was the leading run-getter against South Africa at home as he scored 529 runs in three Tests. The right-hander has been scoring runs galore since he has been promoted to the top of the order in the longest version.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: IPL 2020 franchise Mumbai Indians star Mitchell McClenaghan mocks UK's response to coronavirus

After starting their New Zealand tour in a dominating manner by beating the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20I series, India were whitewashed in both ODI as well as the Test series. Virat Kohli's form was a major concern throughout the tour as he scored only  218 runs across formats in 11 innings, finishing with a dismal average of 14. He also was dethroned by Steve Smith at the top of the ICC Test rankings.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Mitchell McClenaghan stuns Twitterati by choosing MS Dhoni over Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: IPL T20.COM

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN