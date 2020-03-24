Mitchell McClenaghan Claims MI Teammate Rohit Sharma Could Have Helped India Win In NZ

India were thrashed by New Zealand in the ODI series as well as Test series in February this year. The 'Men in Blue' were completely outplayed in both the series. One of the things that were highlighted was the absence of Rohit Sharma from the squad after he endured a calf injury in the final T20I against the Kiwis.

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has said that his Mumbai Indians team 2020 captain Rohit Sharma's absence was one of the reasons for India's drubbing in New Zealand. Mitchell McClenaghan was doing a Q and A session with his fans when one of the fans asked him a question saying if Rohit Sharma's presence would have made a difference to the result. Mitchell McClenaghan had no doubts whether the explosive opener’s presence could have changed the result as he responded to the question by saying 'Of course'.

Do you think Rohit would have made the difference in the recent NZ Test series ???#askmitch — Mradul Jain 🇮🇳🏏 (@Mradul_vkdk09) March 21, 2020

Of course — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 21, 2020

Rohit Sharma was the leading run-getter against South Africa at home as he scored 529 runs in three Tests. The right-hander has been scoring runs galore since he has been promoted to the top of the order in the longest version.

After starting their New Zealand tour in a dominating manner by beating the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20I series, India were whitewashed in both ODI as well as the Test series. Virat Kohli's form was a major concern throughout the tour as he scored only 218 runs across formats in 11 innings, finishing with a dismal average of 14. He also was dethroned by Steve Smith at the top of the ICC Test rankings.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPL T20.COM