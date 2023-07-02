Mitchell Starc Leaves Ollie Pope Absolutely Stunned With Epic Delivery - WATCH

The Australian cricket team is playing against England in the second Test match of the Ashes 2023 series at Lord's cricket stadium. The Aussies have taken a strong hold over the match at the end of Day 4 and just need six wickets to win. The hosts need 257 more runs to win and ended the fourth day at 114/4.

3 things you need to know

Australia ended their second innings at 279 runs

The Aussies struck early in the second innings and reduced the English team to 13/2

The Aussies have a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes 2023 series over England

Mitchell Starc destroy English batsmen on Day 4

The Australian cricket team finished their second innings at 279 runs with Usman Khawaja being the top scorer with 77 runs from 187 balls. The Aussies gave the hosts a target of 371 runs, however, the English cricket team didn't have a good start as they were reduced to 13/2 with opener Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope dismissed by the Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc.

Mitchell Starc rattles Ollie Pope with a traditional inswinger; Watch

Australia's pacer was included in the team's XI in place of Scott Boland and he proved the decision of the team management right by performing in the second innings. While bowling in the second innings Starc was fully charged up as he had already dismissed Aussie opener Zak Crawley.

Ollie Pope who had come into bat Crawley's place didn't also last long at the crease and was rattled by Mitchell Starc with an epic inswinging delivery. Starc bowled a ball that pitched in the line of the stumps and just went through the defence of Pope and knocked his middle stump out of the ground.

No one does this better than Him. Mitchell Starc 🐐 pic.twitter.com/VjkOgf2AMh — Ansh (@141Adelaide_) July 1, 2023

England eye fightback on Day 5

The English cricket team finished Day 4 at 114/4 and Ben Duckett just like the first innings is leading England's chase. Duckett is unbeaten on 50 runs off 67 balls. He has hit six boundaries so far and would aim to add more to his tally on the fifth day. Skipper Ben Stokes would like to repeat the Headingley 2019 heroics and his batting well on 29 runs off 66 balls.