Mithali Raj Birthday: Yuvraj Singh Again Leads Cricket Fraternity's Wishes For Superstar

Wishes have poured in for a doyen of India cricket, Mithali Raj, on the occasion of her 38th birthday on Thursday. Raj has become one of the most iconic faces of the game and has won multiple awards in the two decades of her career. This includes the Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World in 2017, the Arjuna Award in 2003, and the Padma Shri in 2015. She has now been nominated as the ICC Women's Player of the Decade across formats as well as the ICC Women's ODI Player of the decade.

Mithali Raj birthday wishes on Twitter

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the immensely talented @M_Raj03 who has set wonderful benchmarks in Indian cricket. May you continue to lead from the front and make the country proud 👍 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 3, 2020

Happy birthday Mithali Raj. When she made her ODI debut, Azhar was the captain of India's men's team & Kumble the lead bowler.

She scored a century on ODI debut in '99 & a record breaking 214 in just her 3rd test. Still going strong in her 21st year of international cricket pic.twitter.com/q37dtY6as3 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 3, 2020

Leading run-scorer in WODIs 👏

Youngest to score a 100 in WODIs 👍

1st Indian to reach 2000 runs in T20Is 👌



Wishing #TeamIndia WODI skipper @M_Raj03 - a legend and an inspiration - a very happy birthday. 🎂👏



Let's relive her match-winning ton in #WWC17 👇 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 3, 2020

Wishing you a fantastic birthday 🎉 Mithali! I hope this the beginning of the best year ever for you. Have a great 🎈 day! @M_Raj03 pic.twitter.com/yWh0DiKOhJ — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) December 3, 2020

Mithali Raj career stats

Born in Jodhpur, Raj captured the hearts of girls around the world when she made her ODI debut in 1999 at the age of 16. She made an unbeaten 114 runs against Ireland at Milton Keynes to seal her place in the squad and has been a part of the team ever since. She made her Test debut in 2001–02 against South Africa in Lucknow. She broke Karen Rolton's record of the world's highest individual Test score (209*), making 214 against England at County Ground, Taunton on 17 August 2002. Raj was 19 at the time.

Raj was also among the first group of women cricketers to be awarded an annual contract under the BCCI. She was one of the only four women to be given a Grade A contract, earning ₹50 lakh per annum. However, she has now been relegated to the Grade B group. Raj holds multiple records to her name - she is the highest run-scorer in W-ODIs and remains the only women to cross the 6,000 run-mark, she is also India’s leading run-scorer in WT20Is. She is the only player - male or female - from the country to lead the team to two World Cup finals.

Mithali Raj net worth

According to trendcelebsnow.com, the Mithali Raj net worth figure is estimated to be around $5 million (approximately ₹37 crore). This figure includes Raj's earnings from her ongoing stint as an Indian cricketer, her income from endorsements and other assets. Kreedon.com predicts that Raj earns an approximate ₹20-30 lakh through her brand endorsement deals with New Zealand-based batmakers Laver & Wood, Uber, Rio Tinto’s Australian diamonds, Royal Challenge, American Tourister, Allen Solly, So Good, NexGen Fitness Studio and Fast&Up India.

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has brought the rights to produce a biopic on Mithali Raj’s life. The batswoman's luxurious Hyderabad home is reportedly worth ₹2.2 crores and her car collection includes a BMW 320d worth at least ₹39.80 lakhs.

Disclaimer: The above Mithali Raj net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: BCCI

