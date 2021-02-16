Moeen Ali Makes Strong Statement In Front Of Virat Kohli Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction: WATCH

England went down at Chennai by 317 runs to hand India a series-levelling win. While a defeat was looking imminent for the visitors after they lost four wickets in the morning session of Day 4, Moeen Ali provided some late fireworks for the spectators in the finishing stages of the game. The dynamic all-rounder faced just 18 deliveries after arriving at the crease at 116-7, and clubbed 43 off the next 47 runs scored by his side.

India vs England 2nd Test: Indian players celebrate win, watch video

Moeen Ali reminds Virat Kohli of his T20 aptitude ahead of IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise between the 2018 and 2020 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. However, the cricketer was let go from the Virat Kohli-led camp on January 20 when they announced a list of their retentions and releases. With just two days before the IPL 2021 auction, Moeen Ali made a massive statement in front of his own ex-RCB skipper and reminded all IPL franchises of his big-hitting aptitude on the field.

Moeen Ali took a liking to Indian spinners as he clubbed as many as five sixes during his 18-ball knock. He also struck three boundaries before becoming the final wicket to fall in the match. Here is a look at all five of Moeen Ali’s sixes against India on Day 4 of the Chennai Test.

RCB list of released players 2021

The RCB franchise released 10 players from their previous 2020 squad. Here is an entire RCB list of released players 2021:

Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.

IPL auction 2021 date and time

The forthcoming IPL auction is scheduled to take place after the second Test match between India and England in Chennai. The event will take place on February 18, from 3 PM (IST). The live telecast of the auction will commence from 2 PM (IST) on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, the IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IPL auction 2021 date and time: A detailed look

India vs England Test series 2021

The India vs England Test series 2021 will now proceed with the third Test match of the entire itinerary. The match is scheduled to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad from February 24 till February 28. The series-deciding final Test will also be played at the same venue the following week.

