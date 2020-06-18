Moeen Ali Turns 33: RCB, England Wish Dynamic All-rounder In Their Unique Styles

England all-rounder Moeen Ali celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday with the England and Wales Cricket Board (RCB), his fans and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wishing the cricketer on the occasion. Moeen Ali is a reliable batsman who plays anywhere in the batting order and his handy off-breaks have often breached the defences of many top batsmen.

Happy birthday Mo 🎂



Such a special cricketer ❤️pic.twitter.com/RqOrcXfWdr — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2020

Moeen Ali birthday: Fans and RCB post birthday tweet for their star all-rounder

RCB, in their birthday wish, called the all-rounder -wrecker-in-chief', while the fans also took the opportunity to wish the left-handed batsman on the special occasion.

Here’s wishing our wrecker-in-chief Moeen Ali, a very very Happy Birthday! 🎂

Have a great one Mo! 🥳#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/dKq94Oieko — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 18, 2020

Moeen Ali included in England 30-member group for West Indies Test series

Ahead of the Moeen Ali birthday occasion, the 32-year-old was included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first Test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Moeen Ali had announced a break from Test cricket in September last year after losing out on a central contract for the longest format for the 2019-20 season. He played the last of his 60 Tests in last year’s Ashes series opener against Australia.

IPL 2020: Moeen Ali on RCB winning the title

Ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, Moeen Ali was one of the two foreign players retained by RCB and he believes that the team needs to have a good start in IPL 2020 in order to make it to the playoffs and the win the title. RCB captain Virat Kohli also said that that the team cannot always expect him and De Villiers to win games for them and other players need to step up as well. Virat Kohli's RCB is yet to win the IPL title and their best performance was in the 2009, 2011 and 2016 seasons where they finished as runners-up.

RCB ask fans to suggest a book for Virat Kohli

RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday took to Twitter and shared his first monsoon post in which he is seen enjoying the Mumbai weather with a book. Kohli, in his caption, spoke about how great the Mumbai weather and how he is sitting out and enjoying the beginning of his first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. He even said that the weather was a better time to start reading something. RCB shared Virat Kohli's post and asked fans to suggest a book for the RCB skipper to read.

Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn't be a better time to start reading something. 🌧️📖 pic.twitter.com/uEQOEQLRhr — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 18, 2020

(IMAGE: ENGLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM/ RCB / TWITTER)