MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Picks Out Vegetables For Dinner Adorably From Their Farm: WATCH

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni has been a social media sensation for quite some time now. Ziva is one of the most famous 'star kids' in the country. The 5-year-old is a fan favourite on Instagram as her photos and videos are showered with love galore. Notably, Ziva has a whopping 1.8 million followers on the photo and video sharing site.

Sakshi Dhoni posts adorable video of Ziva naming vegetables grown in cricketer's farm

On Sunday, Sakshi Dhoni posted an adorable video on Ziva's Instagram handle where she is seen talking about vegetables that have been grown in the Dhoni farm in Ranchi. In the video, Sakshi Dhoni is seen asking Ziva about the names of the veggies as the five-year-old endearingly names all of them. The video was captioned, "The Love for Veggies ! #homegrown."

MS Dhoni farm project jeopardized by bird flu

Dhoni had recently started farming famous black Kadaknath chickens at his organic poultry unit. According to reports, Dhoni had ordered 2000 chickens from tribal farmer Vinod Meda, who is a resident of a village in Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, the place from where the Kadaknath breed originates.

However, Dhoni's ambitious farming project was jeopardized by the bird flu outbreak in the state. As per a report by The New Indian Express, samples of the Kadaknath chicken farm owned by Meda in the Jhabua district recently tested positive for the ungodly Avian Influenza virus.

In August 2020, Dhoni's farm managers contacted Meda through Meda Krishi Vikas Kendra (KVK) and MP Kadaknath mobile phone app and subsequently placed their order. Notably, the managers had also credited advanced money into Meda's bank account for the supply of the chickens. Dr RK Rokde, the state’s director (animal husbandry) confirmed the development saying that they received a letter from NIHSAD Bhopa informing that Kadaknath chicken samples from that poultry farm in Runipada village of Jhabua district’s Thandla block have tested positive for the Bird flu, causing the H5N1 virus.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to Celebritynetworth, Dhoni’s net worth is estimated to be at around $170 million. Of this, Dhoni's salary from his IPL team, the Chennai franchise counts towards ₹15 crore per season (for 2020), with a lifetime earning of ₹1,37,84,00,000 from the league. As one of the best players of the game in modern times, Dhoni's salary from the BCCI was no less lucrative - before he was dropped from the BCCI's central contracts list, Dhoni earned a hefty sum of ₹5 crores per annum from the board.

Other than his salary, Dhoni earns big from his sports teams. He is the co-owner of the football club Chennaiyin FC, hockey club Ranchi Rays and Supersport World Championship team Mahi Racing Team India. Rated by SportsPro as the 16th most marketable athlete in the world, Dhoni is said to charge anything between ₹3-4 crore for each brand endorsement, according to multiple Indian media reports. He is the brand ambassador for OPPO, Dream11, AMFI, Khatabook, TVS, PokerStars, and Indigo Paints.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and house information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth and house figures.

