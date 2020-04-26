Mohammad Amir Calls Virat Kohli 'matchless'; Reveals His All-time Favourite Batsman

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir named the present Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite batsman in the modern era. Amir has been going live with his friends and teammates on Instagram during this lockdown period and is having a chat with them to spend his time.

Recently, while doing a live chat, he was asked to pick the best batsman and he went with Virat Kohli and also went on to say that there is no match to him in the present era. Furthermore, he named Saeed Anwar as his favourite batsman overall.

Amir said, “My overall favourite is Saeed bhai but if you talk about this era then it is Virat Kohli. There is no match to him in this era.”

Mohammad Amir's cricketing career

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests where he picked up 119 scalps in his 10-year Test career from 2009-2019. The left-arm pacer has also represented the Men In Green in 61 One Day Internationals and 48 T20Is where he has picked up 81 and 59 wickets respectively. Amir's most memorable performance was picking up three important wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals India where his opening spell proved to be too much for the Indian batsmen to handle in that summit clash.

Chasing a huge target of 339 to retain their title, the Men In Blue's top-order including the likes of Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan were sent back to the pavilion early on as India never recovered from the initial setback and were eventually bundled out for 158.

