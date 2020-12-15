Mohammad Amir's Pakistan Career In Trouble? Pacer Takes Dig At Bowling Coach Waqar Younis

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir seems to be at loggerheads with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he was left out of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series. Since then, the southpaw has been taking jibes at the PCB. Amir had recently made a sensational revelation saying that cricketers in the country are afraid to ask the PCB for a break as they fear they will be dropped from the playing XI.

Mohammad Amir takes cheeky jibe at Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis

Now, Amir has taken a cheeky dig at Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis while responding to a question about his retirement from the longest format of the game. In a video interaction with media from New Zealand, Younis stated that Amir has not been excluded or has left cricket due to workload because he's still playing different leagues. The Pakistan veteran added that Amir didn't want to play Test cricket which was his personal decision as he's now playing and available for white-ball cricket.

A Pakistan journalist then quoted Waqar Younis' statement and asked Amir the reason behind quitting Test cricket. Amir took to Twitter and responded to the journalist in Hindi which translates to "Only Waqar Younis sir can tell you the reason. May Allah give guidance to a person who thinks like this".

phir yeah sarkar waqar younas saab hi bata sakte hain Allah hadyat de jo esi soch rhkte hain — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 13, 2020

Notably, Amir had replied similarly to a Twitter user last month who had asked the cricketer about his exclusion from New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series. Amir had responded saying in Hindi which means "Only Misbah sir can tell you why but good luck to the Men in Green".

Mohammad Amir makes sensational claim

While speaking to News One, Amir said that the problem with Pakistan cricket is that if a player gathers the courage to say to the board that he wants to rest, he is dropped and this is why players are now scared about speaking about it with the management. According to Amir, there is a mindset in Pakistan cricket where players are afraid of being dropped from the team if they ask for rest.

Amir further said that the communication gap between players and the management should be removed. He reckoned that if a player wants to take a break, he should be happy to speak about it with the management and they should understand his point of view and give him rest instead of dropping him from the team.

Meanwhile, the southpaw was left out of the Pakistan squad that is currently touring New Zealand. After being dropped from the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series, Amir is plying his trade in the Lanka Premier League 2020 (LPL 2020). The left-hander has performed brilliantly in the competition as he has picked up 10 wickets in nine games at a decent average of 25.80 and has been instrumental in guiding his franchise Galle Gladiators into the LPL 2020 final. The LPL 2020 final will be played on Wednesday, December 16 between Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Stallions.

