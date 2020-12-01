Mohammad Kaif Net Worth, House, Personal Life And Top Career Stats On 40th Birthday

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif announced his international retirement in 2018. The right-handed batsman represented India in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs. With a batting average of over 32 in both Tests and ODIs, he scored 3,377 runs across his all international appearances. The 2000 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain was an integral member of the national side that won the 2002 Natwest Series in England and reached the final of the 2003 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

Mohammad Kaif turned 40 on Tuesday, December 1. To commemorate the 40th Kaif birthday occasion, here is a look at some of the details regarding his net worth, his marriage and his personal life.

BCCI celebrates Mohammad Kaif birthday

Outstanding fielder 👍

Gritty batsman 👌



Here's wishing @MohammadKaif a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/y7E9ive8Vl — BCCI (@BCCI) December 1, 2020

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Has Witty Message For Edinson Cavani After Striker Leads Man Utd Comeback

How much is Mohammad Kaif net worth?

According to idolnetworth.com, the Mohammad Kaif net worth is estimated to be around $6 million (₹44 crore) as of 2020. His aforementioned net worth figure comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Mohammad Kaif net worth also includes the salary he receives from the Delhi franchise for his coaching duties in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL). The former cricketer can also be seen giving his expert opinions on Indian cricket's official broadcasting channels from time to time.

Mohammad Kaif house and other personal life details

Mohammad Kaif's wife's name is Pooja Kaif, who is a Noida-based journalist. The two married each other in 2011 after four years of dating. They have two kids together, an elder son named Kabir and a three-year-old daughter named Eva. As per findsr.in, the Mohammad Kaif house is located in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | 'Feel For The Captain', Says Mohammad Kaif As India Short On Bowling Options

Mohammad Kaif wife along with their kids

Also Read | Kaif Calls Rahul Dravid An 'inspiration, Role Model & Legend' On His 47th Birthday

Mohammad Kaif stats in international cricket

The Mohammad Kaif stats in international cricket makes for an impressive read. In 13 Tests, the right-handed batsman scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84 including a career-best 148* against West Indies in St Lucia back in 2006. Meanwhile, in 110 ODI innings, he stockpiled 2,753 runs at an average of 32.01 and he often played the role of a finisher for Team India down the batting order. His 75-ball 87* against England in Natwest 2002 final is still remembered by many cricket fans as one of the most significant knocks played by any Indian in a tournament/series final.

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Reckons Offie R Ashwin Can Be 'valuable Asset' For India In T20Is

Disclaimer: The above Mohammad Kaif net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Mohammad Kaif net worth figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.