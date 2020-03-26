Mohammad Kaif Net Worth, Salary, Media Commitments And 9th Anniversary With Wife

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif announced his international retirement in 2018. The right-handed batsman represented India in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs. With a batting average of over 32 in both Tests and ODIs, he scored 3,377 runs across his all international appearances. Having debuted in 2000, Kaif was an integral member of the side that won the 2002 Natwest Series in England and reached the final of the 2003 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

For his athletic fielding abilities, Mohammad Kaif is widely regarded as one of the greatest fielders to emerge from the country. Here, we take a look at Mohammad Kaif net worth, his marriage and several other details.

Mohammad Kaif net worth and other details

Mohammad Kaif net worth

According to trendcelebsnow.com, Mohammad Kaif net worth is estimated to be around $5 million as of March 2020. The Mohammad Kaif net worth figure comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned Mohammad Kaif net worth also includes the salary he received from Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore during his playing days in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, Kaif is often seen as a cricket pundit on the IPL's and Indian cricket's official broadcaster.

Mohammad Kaif wife

On March 25, 2020, Mohammad Kaif celebrated his 9th marriage anniversary by taking to the microblogging site. He mockingly compared his marriage with the ongoing coronavirus India lockdown situation by stating that he has been locked down for “9 years now”. Mohammad Kaif's wife Pooja Yadav is a Noida-based journalist. The two tied the knot in 2011 and they are parents to two children - Kabir, who was born in 2012 and Eva, who was born in 2017.

Been locked down with this one for 9 years now 😉#HappyAnniversary, Pooja. This has been my life’s best partnership! ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/m6Mau0uCmJ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 25, 2020

