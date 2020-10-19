Mohammad Shami Compared To Jasprit Bumrah By Netizens For Defending 5 Runs In Super Over

Punjab trumped over defending champions Mumbai in a see-saw thriller at Dubai on Sunday, October 18. The exhilarating encounter went into two Super Overs after the two teams found themselves on levelling terms twice in the game. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, claiming two wickets in the initial 40-overs contest and restricting Mumbai to just five runs in the first of the two Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs of the evening.

Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs: Punjab players elated after win

Also Read | Mohammad Shami Reveals Secret Behind Success Of India's Pace Attack; Credits Virat Kohli

Mohammad Shami emulates Jasprit Bumrah’s success in Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs

Mohammad Shami accounted for the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the match to claim figures of 2-30 off his four overs. He was then appointed by Punjab skipper KL Rahul to bowl the first of the two Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs to in-form batsmen Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Defending just six runs, the veteran Punjab pacer restricted the two explosive batsmen to just five runs in the tie-breaker.

Interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah also restricted Punjab batsmen to five runs during Mumbai’s turn with the ball earlier. Shami’s success later prompted fans to draw comparisons between the two pacers for their pinpoint Yorkers proceedings. Here is a look at some of the reactions on social media where fans are comparing Mohammad Shami with Mumbai fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

#shami unbelievable defending 5 runs #Bumrah giving 5 runs but shami deserve much — Arvind Kumar (@ArvindK66118718) October 19, 2020

Pic 1 - People Appreciating Bumrah's bowling



Pic 2 - People appreciating Shami for his deadly yorkers in the super over #KXIPvsMI #shami #RRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/8nF59gKjhJ — Rohit patidar (@rockppatel167) October 19, 2020

Also Read | Mohammad Shami Concedes 24 In Final Over After Virat Kohli's Wicket, Netizens Roast Pacer

Also Read | Mohammad Shami Was Very Clear On Bowling Six Yorkers In Super Over: Rahul

Watch Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami excel in Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs

Mohammad Shami in Dream11 IPL 2020

So far in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season, Mohammad Shami has played all nine matches for the Punjab franchise. The right-arm pacer has picked 14 wickets at an average of 21.28 by maintaining an economy rate of 8.59. Interestingly, Mohammad Shami is currently placed at No. 3, behind the likes of Delhi’s Kagiso Rabada and Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah, in terms of the number of wickets taken in the season.

Also Read | KL Rahul Praises "Phenomenal" Mohammed Shami After Nail-biting Win Against Mumbai

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.