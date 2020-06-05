Mohammad Shami Discloses Favourite Moments With MS Dhoni, Wants Him To Make India Comeback

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things.

There is no clear picture regarding the 38-year old's future with the Indian team. It will be interesting to see how Dhoni's India career pans out if the IPL 2020 is called off. MS Dhoni's fans are eager to see their favourite star back on the field and so are his teammates. A lot of players have spoken about how they miss MS Dhoni's presence on the field. Now, India pacer Mohammad Shami has spoken about Dhoni’s return to the international arena and also recalled some delightful memories related to the former India captain.

While speaking in an Instagram live session, Mohammad Shami said that he has played in all the formats under MS Dhoni except the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking about his constant guidance to players, Mohammad Shami said that 38-year old will always treat his teammates in such a way that one doesn't even feel that he is the 'great' MS Dhoni.

Mohammad Shami further said that he is such a big player and added that he has a lot of memories of him. He also said that even now all the players hope that the 2011 World Cup-winning captain will come back soon and join the team. Mohammad Shami pointed out that the one thing he adores about Dhoni is how he likes to sit with everyone and have dinner. There are always 2-4 people with him. He also revealed how they chat till late at night and added that he really misses all of it.

In the same interaction, Mohammad Shami stated that he can still get reverse swing going even after the proposed ban of the use of saliva if the shine of the ball is maintained properly. Mohammad Shami said that there will be difficulties as bowlers have been accustomed to using saliva since childhood. He added that if you are a fast bowler, instinctively you apply saliva to shine the ball. However, he said that if you can maintain the shine of the dry ball, it will definitely reverse.

Shami also spoke on ICC Cricket Committee's recommendation to use sweat instead of saliva in order to shine the ball. He said that it won't help as sweat and saliva work differently. He added that he has never tried bowling without saliva. But now because of coronavirus pandemic, it’s very important to stop using saliva.

IMAGE COURTESY: MOHAMMAD SHAMI INSTAGRAM