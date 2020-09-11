Mohammad Shami Smashes Six Cleanly During IPL 2020 Nets Session; Watch Video

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami, a fine exponent of reverse swing, is one of the most potent modern-day fast bowlers in the world. Apparently, the 30-year-old is looking to add batting to his cricketing armoury as evidenced from his recent training session for the Kings XI Punjab. Mohammad Shami is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is undergoing training session along with the rest of his colleagues for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami hones his six-hitting skills in nets

On Friday, September 11, the Kings XI Punjab franchise took to their social media accounts to share a rare video of Mohammad Shami practising with the bat in the nets. In the video, the cricketer was seen clearing his front leg and hitting the ball over the top of the bowler’s head for a clean six. While Mohammad Shami is an express pacer who bats lower down the order, interestingly, he has clubbed quite a few sixes while playing for India at the international level. However, Shami is yet to display his hard-hitting abilities for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL ever since he made his debut for the franchise in 2019.

IPL 2020: Watch Mohammad Shami’s nets batting recital

Mohammad Shami, KL Rahul in Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 squad

The upcoming IPL 2020 season will mark Mohammad Shami’s second seasonal outing for the Kings XI Punjab franchise. This time, he will be playing under newly-appointed skipper KL Rahul. In IPL 2020, Shami will be reunited by several of his Kings XI Punjab colleagues like Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal among several others. Additionally, he will be joined by some newcomers like Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi and Jimmy Neesham. Here is an entire look at the Kings XI Punjab squad for the IPL 2020 season.

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel and Sheldon Cottrell.

Image source: Kings XI Punjab Twitter